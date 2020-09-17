An Udderly Ridiculous Dream Come True: From Facilitating Leaders to Becoming One

Cheryl Haskett and her goat milk ice cream impress the panel of elite judges to scoop up a big win at the 27th Canadian Grand Prix.

BRIGHT, ON, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Cheryl Haskett spent over a decade coaching individuals, teams and businesses to believe in what's possible. Then, in 2018, she took her own advice. Pivoting from years as a leadership facilitator to new business owner in a completely unfamiliar industry, Cheryl's determination to succeed has not only grown her ice cream company, Udderly Ridiculous Goat Milk Ice Cream, into over 170 retailers across the province, but was awarded the 27th Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award in the Dessert category in only one year since launching in 2019.

With a panel made up of 34 of Canada's food and grocery experts including renowned chef Marcus VonAlbrecht, judges were wildly impressed with Cheryl's innovative, sophisticated and never-been-seen-before goat milk ice cream, with recipes she developed herself in her home kitchen using goat milk from her own goat farm.

"This is a wonderful innovation and addition to the dessert category. An upscale offering, rich and creamy with wonderful flavours" one judge recorded.

The award-winning flavours, Vanilla Bean Lavender, made with lavender from Apple Hill Lavender Farm in Lindsay and Wine & Dark Chocolate made with VQA from Legends Estate Winery feed consumers growing appetite for sophisticated ice cream flavour profiles in 2020 while also supporting local vendors and farms with every tub.

Udderly Ridiculous is a lactose-friendly product, as goat milk, the main ingredient, does not contain the complex proteins that stimulate allergic reactions to cow's milk. With lactose-sensitivities being the leading food sensitivity in Canada , Udderly Ridiculous is a treat that can be enjoyed without painful symptoms commonly experienced with other dairy milk. ( Statista )

Ten cents from the sale of every tub of Udderly Ridiculous Goat Milk Ice Cream goes toward buying a goat for a family in need through their partnership with World Vision . To date, they've been able to donate 31 goats.

We invite you to taste our winners! Please let us know where we can deliver our award-winning ice cream for you to sample.

About Udderly Ridiculous :

Udderly Ridiculous is an Ontario-based goat's milk ice cream company passionate about high quality ice cream, exceptional customer service, and sustainable farming.

Website: www.udderlyridiculous.ca

Facebook: @udderlyridiculous

Instagram: @udderlyicecream

SOURCE Udderly Ridiculous

For further information: Julia Alfano, Home Page Advertising, (416)903-2740, [email protected]