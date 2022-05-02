An Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) Resilient Communities Fund grant allowed the Adoption Council of Ontario (ACO) to begin to recover from the impact of COVID-19 by expanding our education programming and fundraising strategies.

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Adoption Council of Ontario (ACO) is a non for profit that supports, educates and provides a sense of community and connection for everyone on the lifelong journey of adoption.

"COVID-19 impacted organizations and communities across the world, including the ACO and people living on adoption and permanency journeys," said Dianne Mathes, ACO Executive Director. "The ACO had to move almost overnight to a virtual learning environment at the outset of the pandemic. Through the OTF grant we were able to acquire a learning management system (LMS) enabling us to expand our educational offerings and reach across the province of Ontario. Through the grant, we were also able to develop new fundraising strategies that will help the ACO navigate a more virtual world and build and deepen our community."

The ACO's Learning Management System

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACO increased its educational offerings for all adoption and permanency community members to reach more people across the province of Ontario. The OTF grant allowed the ACO to acquire a learning management system, which will act as a hub for all adoption community members to interact with courses and classes over the course of their lifelong journeys. After much research, we were thrilled to partner with highly regarded Desire to Learn (D2L) on our LMS. D2L's Brightspace allowed for a creative and collaborative approach to creating courses for ACO's LMS and our community.

The ACO's Fundraising Strategy

Furthermore, through the OTF grant, the ACO was able to work with Global Philanthropic Inc, a fundraising consultant. Global Philanthropic Inc did an in-depth analysis of the ACO's previous fundraising strategies and where there is room for growth. With the help of Global Philanthropic Inc and their team, the ACO created a three-year strategy to expand its fundraising capacity.

The ACO's Efforts for Continuous Learning

As the ACO works on implementing the LMS and fundraising strategy, they continue to provide educational support for their community members.

The ACO launched the Centralized Adoption Intake Service for prospective adoptive parents in April 2022. This new service is a central point of information and support to help you learn more about adoption in Ontario.

The ACO also offers the Pathways to Permanence 2 Program for adoptive families. This is a free program that provides tools and techniques for Ontario adoptive families who are parenting children who have experienced trauma and loss.

The ACO has created new web pages for all of our community members, including birth parents, adult and youth adoptees, pre-adoptive parents, adoptive families, kinship families, customary care families, and professionals. Pages include a new homepage with a directory for adoption community members. The enhanced Training and Education page shares upcoming offerings. The Support and Connections page provides information and assistance for community members.

The ACO is a trauma-informed organization in Ontario that provides heart-based adoption competent support, education, training, and community for everyone on the lifelong journey of adoption. If you are considering adoption or have been impacted by adoption, we are here for you on the journey of adoption.

For further information: Media Contact: Dianne Mathes, Executive Director, Adoption Council of Ontario, PO Box 30010 RPO Boxgrove, Markham, Ontario L6B 0R5, t: 647-776-0990, https://www.adoption.on.ca, [email protected]