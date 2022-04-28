AN INVESTMENT OF OVER $20 MILLION - The Sheraton Laval now one of the most innovative hotels following major renovations and a fully redesigned convention center

LAVAL, QC, April 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - After more than two years of hard work, Groupe Hôtelier Grand Château has revealed the brand new Sheraton Laval and a completely redesigned convention center. From the hotel exterior and convention center to the restaurant and common areas, everything has been revamped to meet the needs of today's business and tourist clienteles. As the first Marriott in the Laval region, the Sheraton is positioning itself as a leader in hotel trends.

Innovative convention center

Home to one of the largest convention centers in Quebec, the Sheraton now offers 45,000 square feet of space entirely dedicated to corporate events. For conference organizers, the possibilities are endless for the room configuration. Indeed, 22,000 sq. ft. of surface are fully modular, with removable glass partitions and mechanical walls that can be arranged based on the needs of the event. For conference organizers, the possibilities are endless as it's possible to have up to eight multi-purpose rooms, which can be configured 70 different ways.

With direct access to the outdoor terrace, the new La Lavalloise room allows events to be held both indoors and outdoors. Bathed in natural light, it is an ideal space for events or conventions of any kind. The multimedia tools have also been upgraded including the sound and lighting options. With a space comparable to a blank canvas and new technology, all that remains is to push the limits of events to create unforgettable memories.

Unparalleled dining experience

The new Comptoir Gourmand La Spesa takes on-the-go dining to the next level, serving up delicious coffee, gourmet sandwiches, and fresh salads around the clock to satisfy every craving. The convention coffee breaks are now more flexible with this new facility, giving guests the change of atmosphere to relax between sessions. The menu features a wide selection of goodies satisfy every inclination, and even includes items for those with food allergies and dietary restrictions. With La Spesa, organizers can offer participants more flexible food options. This convenient and welcoming space is also well appreciated by customers and visitors to the hotel on a daily basis.

At La Piazza restaurant, the new décor is simply spectacular! The glass-enclosed wine cellar is also highly impressive. Guests will have a memorable experience with Chef Eric Robidoux's delicious Italian and Mediterranean-inspired menu, and a cocktail list created on site by our mixologist.

About Groupe Hôtelier Grand Château:

GHGC has owned and managed two acclaimed hotels in the Laval area and a prestigious golf course for over 25 years. As leaders in the region, these hotels operate an innovative and evolving business with more than 500 employees.

