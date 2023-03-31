QUÉBEC, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - A $5 393 032 grant has been awarded to the Kativik Regional Government to enhance residual materials management in the territory of Nunavik communities. Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region Benoit Charette and Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit Ian Lafrenière made the announcement today.

Nunavik's remoteness and isolation mean that it is facing significant residual materials management problems from the standpoint of transportation, prohibitive costs, specialized labour shortages, difficult climatic conditions, and the region's social and environmental sensitivity. A key challenge is the considerable volume of metals that have accumulated in recent decades throughout the territory, especially numerous derelict vehicles containing hazardous waste likely to contaminate the environment. Moreover, this investment responds to the questions that the BAPE raised in its report on the condition of the sites and the management of final residues.

The contribution will fund the reclamation of residual materials, especially metal recovery and the establishment of facilities or equipment to effectively manage organic material, household hazardous waste, and construction, renovation, and demolition waste. The activities supported will avoid the elimination of residual matter and prolong the useful life of the sites while contributing to the attainment of the objectives in the Québec government's Organic Matter Development Strategy.

"Sound residual materials management is a significant facet of our fight against climate change, which is why our government has implemented measures to support the efforts of the municipalities, individuals, and businesses. I would like to pay tribute to the work of the Kativik Regional Government, which is taking to heart Nunavik's specific needs and ensuring that it enhances its recovery and reclamation initiatives. This grant, which, by way of an example, is contributing to reducing greenhouse gases, is an investment for the environment and the health of our planet."

Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region

"This announcement satisfies a genuine need in Nunavik communities, which will have access to improved services to better recover and reclaim residual materials, including metals, which are a widespread problem in the territory. They will now be able to better preserve their ancestral lands. It is my hope that this government measure will preserve not only the environment but also their quality of life. It is worth noting that this territory is one of the regions of the world where the impact of global warming is the most perceptible."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit

"This grant will enable the Kativik Regional Government to pursue its efforts to enhance residual materials management in collaboration with the northern villages in Nunavik and the Nunavimmiut through the implementation of certain measures presented in detail in the Nunavik Residual Materials Management Plan, 2021–2027."

Hilda Snowball, President of the Kativik Regional Government

Highlights:

The Kativik Regional Government has a remit to support the northern villages to implement their ecocentre projects, recover and convert organic material, recycle metal, and recover the containers and products subject to extended producer responsibility.





This new grant is part of measure 23 in the 2019-2024 Action Plan of the Québec Residual Materials Management Policy . Through this measure, the Québec government is honouring its commitment to support communities with specific needs or problems by offering them tools and means adapted to their conditions and contexts.





of the . Through this measure, the Québec government is honouring its commitment to support communities with specific needs or problems by offering them tools and means adapted to their conditions and contexts. The Québec government announced in its March 2019 Budget Plan $20 million earmarked for residual materials management in isolated communities.





Budget Plan earmarked for residual materials management in isolated communities. The realization of this project is in keeping with point 4.2 of The 2030 Plan for a Green Economy: Reduce waste and better manage residual materials.

