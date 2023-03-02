MONTREAL, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal (CIUSSS-EMTL) is very proud to present to the public the results of the nerve transfer work carried out by the team of Dr. Dominique Tremblay and Dr. Élie Boghossian, plastic surgeons at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital (MRH). This new approach essentially consists of moving certain healthy nerves from eligible patients to an inactive nerve, in order to reanimate the muscles of their hands and arms that were no longer functioning. This was achieved in the case of a young quadriplegic patient of Drs. Tremblay and Boghossian, Ms. Jeanne Carrière, who regained the use of her arms and hands with this new surgical technique. "In the quadriplegic patient, we replace the nerve impulses of a nerve that does not work with a nerve that still works. With time and rehabilitation, the nerve impulse is reformed, and the use of the hands and arms gradually returns," explained Dr. Tremblay - also head of the division of plastic surgery at the University of Montreal - about this great innovation in surgery.

"Our patients are in agreement with the impact these interventions have on their quality of life: they are a complete game-changer for them. In that sense, they represent a real message of hope when these patients no longer thought they would ever have the use of their hands again," added Dr. Tremblay with emotion. Over the past two years, as part of a development phase, more than a dozen patients have undergone this type of reconstruction at HMR and all these procedures have been successful. It should be noted that all patients' rehabilitation steps were done in close collaboration with the Institut de réadaptation Gingras-Lindsay-de-Montréal. It is therefore on the strength of these successes that the CIUSSS-EMTL is now able to end the development phase and offer this type of intervention to all patients who could now benefit from it.

The HMR, a true leader in plastic surgery in the country, recently obtained designation from the Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services, which identifies this establishment as unique in Quebec in carrying out vascularized composite allotransplantations, mainly facial transplants and upper limb (arm) transplants. Dr. Daniel Borsuk, plastic surgeon at the HMR who performed the first face transplant in the country at this institution, said that the innovation of the team of Drs. Tremblay and Boghossian "wonderfully illustrates the expertise unique in plastic surgery that exists in this hospital and the reasons that led to this designation. Our leadership role in this area is beyond a doubt and our impressive achievements are being noticed internationally. And that, we should be proud of."

Jean-François Fortin Verreault, President and CEO of CIUSSS-EMTL, emphasized that such innovations in plastic surgery are "the result of years of extremely rigorous collaborative work that is only possible thanks to the commitment of all the members of these formidable teams who have only one objective: to improve the quality of life of their patients. We are all very proud of their unwavering commitment to the patients of CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal."

