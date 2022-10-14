Click here to acces footage and photos

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Technimount EMS ("Technimount"), a leading provider of of mounting solutions for medical devices, continues to innovate with the Xtension ProTM Assistant- CCT; a revolutionary solution that will henceforth allow to safely transfer critically ill patients to specialized care facilities. The Xtension Pro Assistant- CCT is the result of a complex research and development process that began a few years ago and conducted in close collaboration with one of Canada's leading healthcare institutions, Hôpital du Sacré-Cœur de Montréal, part of CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

The collaboration between Technimount System and the staff of Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur de Montréal, under the supervision of Dr. Martin Albert, intensivist, has enabled Technimount to create a system adapted to the specific and evolving needs of patient transfers in intensive care. The Hôpital du Sacré-Cœur of the CIUSSS du Nord de l'Île-de-Montréal is the first hospital in North America to benefit from this innovation. (CNW Group/TECHNIMOUNT SYSTEM)

A highly specialized and multi-disciplinary team of experts is needed to transfer a patient on ECMO. Every moment counts, and it is crucial to ensure the safety of patients and crews during transport. Technimount understands the evolving needs of the Critical Care industry and responds today with the most advanced solution on the market.

Designed, developed and manufactured by Technimount, the Xtension ProTM Assistant – CCT is tested in compliance with the highest industry standards for EMS transport, as published by the Society of Automative Engineers (SAE). This solution brings safety to patients and crews with a robust system for the management of multiple life-sustaining medical devices, such as ECMO, during Critical Care Transport. This mounting solution integrates key features highly appreciated by Critical Care Transport professionals, such as an ergonomic gliding system that facilitates lateral patient transfer. In addition, all medical device brackets have also been designed with a quick-release system that allows for easy removal of medical devices.

Responding to the unique operational needs of EMS and healthcare providers, the Xtension ProTM Assistant – CCT improves interchangeability between medical devices enabling customization according to protocols in place. This solution features Technimount's universal mounting system widely used among Emergency Medical Services in North America, ensuring a seamless transition from ground emergency transport up to hospital environments.

"Our Foundation is proud to have made it possible for the intensive care team at Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur de Montréal to make this acquisition. As the first hospital in Quebec to acquire this equipment, our major university hospital will continue its progress towards excellence and innovation. We are convinced that the Foundation's contribution represents a real investment that will help critical care experts save more lives," said Paul Bergeron, President, and CEO of the Sacré-Coeur de Montréal Hospital Foundation.

"This is a major innovation that will allow an entire specialized team to travel for the repatriation of highly unstable patients, bringing with them all the necessary equipment with ease and safety. This will allow our advanced respiratory team to be even more effective in saving the lives of critically ill patients in referring hospitals. This is a great example of the constructive interaction of specialized clinical intensive care staff with Technimount's dynamic and creative team," added Dr. Martin Albert, Intensivist at Hôpital du Sacré-Cœur de Montréal.

This collaboration allowed Technimount to create a system adapted to the specific and evolving needs of critical care providers. The CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal Hospital becomes the first institution to benefit from this innovation in North America, the most advanced medical device transport solution in ground Critical Care Transport available.

"The arrival of the Xtension Pro Assistant - CCT marks a significant milestone in the ECMO and Critical Care Transport industry and demonstrates our commitment to the healthcare community," said Carl Bouchard, President, and CEO of Technimount System. "Our primary goal is to provide the safest and most innovative fixation systems that meet the evolving needs of healthcare practices. The Xtension Pro Assistant - CCT improves healthcare practices and subsequently allows critical care professionals to be more efficient in managing equipment and concentrating on what matters most, patient care," concluded Mr. Bouchard.

ABOUT TECHNIMOUNT EMS

Technimount EMS offers a wide range of mounting systems for medical devices, addressing the safety needs of patients and staff during ground or air emergencies and Critical Care Transport, establishing itself as a standard in the Emergency Medical Services industry.

ABOUT CIUSSS DU NORD-DE-L'ÎLE-DE-MONTRÉAL

With 26 health and social services facilities located in five boroughs in the north of Montreal, the CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal is responsible for organizing and developing health and social services for the 436,000 Montrealers in its territory. It also provides specialized services, mainly in trauma, respiratory health, cardiovascular health and mental health, to 1.8 million Quebecers in other regions. The CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, affiliated with the Université de Montréal, focuses on three main areas of research: biomedical research, social research, and mental health research in children and teenagers.

SOURCE TECHNIMOUNT SYSTEM

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Lorena Ruelas, Global Marketing Director, [email protected], T: +1 581.998.9820 ext. 103; Alexandre Dumas, National Public Relations, 514 898-4636 (Mobile), [email protected]; Media Relations: CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, 514 331-3418, [email protected]