Muir launches an exclusive journey exploring one of the most secluded places in the world

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Muir hotel launches an Extraordinary Expedition inspired by the region's raw, physical beauty and enduring character, transporting guests to one of the most secluded places in the world.

An Extraordinary Expedition: Muir + Sable Island National Park Reserve (CNW Group/Muir hotel) An Extraordinary Expedition: Muir + Sable Island National Park Reserve (CNW Group/Muir hotel)

The 5-day expedition includes exclusive access to people and places throughout Nova Scotia with luxury accommodations at Muir. From snow-covered wineries and historic forts to Sable Island National Park Reserve, an isolated island of sand-dunes, the world's largest breeding colony of grey seals and over 500 wild horses. One of Canada's furthest offshore islands, access to Sable Island NPR is extremely limited with only a handful of tours permitted to visit each year.

Muir has partnered with Kattuk Expeditions to offer three tours scheduled for January and February of 2023. Fred Stillman, owner of Kattuk Expeditions, will personally lead the guests on a full-day tour of this windswept island.

"300 kilometers off the coast of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada and at the edge of the continental shelf lies a lonely bar of sand shaped by wind and ocean currents" explains Stillman. "Far away from any modern amenities and services, in the exposed open Atlantic Ocean with the Gulf Stream and Labrador currents nearby, this is the wild of wild, so remote and extreme, yet positively beautiful and gentle. This expedition is for those who seek wild reality and remoteness, to be immersed in an environment that functions entirely on its own and to visit it with just a handful of others. It is a place unlike any other in the world."

The Extraordinary Expedition is influenced by our proximity to and reliance on the sea. Meet with a local winemaker to learn how the highest tides in the world contribute to an award-winning terroir. Indulge in an in-room spa experience inspired by the sights, sounds, smells, and materiality of the ocean. Gain unique insight into the region through meals that reflect a contemporary expression of our shared culinary heritage. End each day in an executive suite, a soothing haven of quiet luxury with immediate views of the Atlantic Ocean.

For more information on the Extraordinary Expedition visit muirhotel.com or contact us directly at [email protected]

About Muir

Inspired by the enduring spirit, culture and character of Nova Scotia, Muir welcomes guests to a refined, distinctly Nova Scotian hospitality experience. Located in the absolute centre of downtown Halifax in the new Queen's Marque district, Muir offers unprecedented waterfront views and ocean access. Each of Muir's 109 rooms promise comfort, serenity and feature bespoke, made-in-Canada furniture and original Nova Scotia art. Muir's amenities include elevated, regional dining; ultra-premium wellness centre with high-performance fitness equipment, vitality spa pool and halotherapy salt room; Muir yacht and motorboat; and a significant regionally-curated art collection, including a private art gallery. Muir is a gracious host, a one-of-a-kind destination, and a true cultural beacon for Halifax and beyond. It is exactly like nothing else.

About Kattuk Expeditions

Since 2017 Kattuk Expeditions have been operating guided expeditions to Sable Island National Park Reserve. In order to develop tour offerings that are safe and responsible, they have been working with Parks Canada and the Sable Island Institute. The Institute, an organization engaged in scientific, artistic, and cultural programs of research and education, both on and off the island, is headed up by long time resident and naturalist Zoe Lucas. By working closely with Parks Canada and the Institute, they can offer tours that are both educational and exciting, but also respectful of the wildlife and ecosystems that are unique and sensitive.

About The Armour Group

The Armour Group Limited is a multi-dimensional investment firm. Our practise encompasses a variety of businesses within Atlantic Canada, but primarily, we are defined by our leading position as an integrated real estate development and construction firm. Our multi-generational practice is dedicated to the principles of excellence and is built on the mandate of creating a "sense of place" in our work. The company is unique in its integration of the concept design, development, construction, and internal management of all real estate assets.

SOURCE Muir hotel

For further information: Stephanie Carver, Senior Marketing & Communications Manager, The Armour Group/Muir, [email protected]