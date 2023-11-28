An Evening of Celebration, Tradition, and Giving Back to Markham Stouffville Hospital

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - On Saturday, November 25, 2023, Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation welcomed more than 700 guests and community members to The Fortune Ball, graciously supported by lead sponsor Green City Communities Inc. and presented by TD. Attendees enjoyed a night to remember at the Hilton Toronto/Markham Suites where they were treated to exceptional cuisine and live entertainment in celebration of the modern traditions of Chinese culture—all to support Oak Valley Health's Markham Stouffville Hospital (MSH).

(L-R) The Fortune Ball Co-Chairs, Kenny Wan, David Ho, Stephen Li, Alan Kwong, and Gordon Chan dress to impress for the event’s second year (CNW Group/Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation) Host of CP24 Breakfast, Jennifer Hsiung returns to emcee The Fortune Ball benefiting Oak Valley Health’s Markham Stouffville Hospital (CNW Group/Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation) A presentation to Lead Sponsor – Green City Communities Inc. (L-R) Frank Scarpitti, Mayor, City of Markham, Jo-anne Marr, CEO, Oak Valley Health, Michael Bender, Vice President of Business Operations, Green City Communities Inc., James Zhang, Vice President of Pre-Construction and Design, Green City Communities Inc., Suzette Strong, CEO, Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation, and Iain Lovatt, Mayor, Whitchurch-Stouffville (CNW Group/Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation)

The evening featured returning emcee, Jennifer Hsiung, host of CP24 Breakfast, as well as other special guests. Wushu Project began the night in majestic fashion, dazzling guests with their dragon dance, followed by the musical stylings of The Caverners Beatles Tribute band performing a stunning live homage to the English rock icons that marked their 60th anniversary this year.

MSH Foundation is honoured to partner with leaders of the local Chinese-Canadian community to inspire more Chinese business and philanthropic leaders to help bring abundant blessings to MSH through the sharing of their good fortune and prosperity. Founding members of MSH Foundation's Fortune Leadership Council (FLC) returned as Co-Chairs for this year's gala. Alan Kwong, David Ho, Gordon Chan, Kenny Wan and Stephen Li, all distinguished members, lead the FLC – an assembly of local Chinese business leaders with a shared mission to give back to the hospital.

"We commemorate our community's dedication to ongoing progress and exceptional patient care at Markham Stouffville Hospital," said Co-Chair Alan Kwong. "Gatherings like The Fortune Ball not only reinforce unity, but also ensures that we are continuing to nurture the health and well-being of our neighbours for the future."

Access to the most state-of-the-art equipment is essential for MSH to continue providing the exceptional, patient-centred care the community needs and deserves. The urgent and evolving needs in surgery, diagnostic imaging, and emergency medicine are constantly changing as our community is expanding and aging through the years.

"Markham Stouffville Hospital relies on the compassion of the community to keep on the forefront of technological advancements and deliver life-saving care when it matters most," said Suzette Strong, CEO, MSH Foundation. "Government cannot fund all top priority needs – and so we rely on the support of our community to help bring a lifetime of care, close to home."

Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, donors, volunteer committee, and the entire community –$800,000 was raised! Re-live favourite moments of the evening on social media @supportMSH or donate at www.mshfortuneball.ca.

Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation exists to enable the growth of Oak Valley Health's Markham Stouffville Hospital (MSH) by raising funds and awareness for its ongoing priorities and needs. Donations from the community fund life-saving medical equipment that helps to ensure the delivery of first-class health care at MSH.

Link to full resolution photos and cutlines:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/vsujpz5jl92yg4wmss9of/h?rlkey=2p5r6gitmipvf0twajeasjq8w&dl=0 (Additional photos available upon request)

SOURCE Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation

For further information: MSH Foundation media contacts: Jacob Liotine, Marketing & Communications Coordinator, E: [email protected], T: 905-472-7373 ext. 6715, C: 647-669-5919