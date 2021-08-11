An Entourage of Ex-military personnel on motorcycles ride from Halifax to Vancouver to promote greater awareness of PSTD and its need for treatment

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - If you see a procession of motorcycles passing through your area between August 2 and August 21 you are witnessing the 2021 Rolling Barrage. This is a committed group of ex-service people who are dedicated to increasing awareness about Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and raising funds to support and enhance the available resources for military, the emergency/safety community, other first responders, their families and loved ones seeking assistance to combat the effects of PTSD.

The ride, now it its fifth year, left Halifax on August 2nd and will arrive in Vancouver August 21st. Their route is available at www.therollingbarrage.com. Along the way they will be joined by a variety of riders from all walks of life to show support for this cause.

This not-for-profit non-affiliated organization is registered under the Canada Not-for-

Profit Corporations Act (1297322-7) as THE ROLLING BARRAGE PTSD FOUNDATION

with an office in Ottawa .

Retired Corporal Scott Casey founded this initiative several years ago. Scott was a Peacekeeper in the Balkans, is the author of Ghostkeepers, has experienced PTSD first-hand and has helped many get needed treatment.

Paul Harman (CD1), a decorated Canadian Forces service person of more than three decades, recently moved into the National Executive Chair position as this project evolved and grew.

SOURCE The Rolling Barrage PTSD Foundation

For further information: For further information and contact on the ride: Paul Harman - National Executive Chairperson, The Rolling Barrage, 315-566-8013 or [email protected]