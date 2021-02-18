An Emergency Lecture Series on Bill C-7 and Palliative Care

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The deVeber Institute presents a two-day Emergency Lecture Series on Bill C-7 and Palliative Care via Zoom Webinar on Tuesday, February 23 and Wednesday, February 24 at 7pm (ET).

The deVeber Institute is honoured to host seven eminent speakers at this crucial juncture in Canadian law, medicine, and society. In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Parliament and the Senate are hastening towards a total rewrite of medical assistance in dying.

Legal and medical experts are joining the deVeber Institute to warn of these potential changes from their frontline, first-hand experiences.

Have they been listened to?

What do leaders in palliative care know about assisted suicide's impact on patient care?

Why have over 800 physicians signed the MAiD to MAD declaration?

The presenters include:

Dr. Ramona Coelho (A family physician in London, ON):

Conscientious objections, what will happen to the doctors who do not agree that administered death is good medicine?

Dr. Leonie Herx (The head of Palliative Medicine at Queen's University):

The palliative care perspective: How will Bill C7 impact end of life care?

Dr. Thomas Bouchard (A family physician in long-term care in Calgary, AB):

Why we need ethical safeguards for the vulnerable

Dr. Sephora Tang (A psychiatrist in Ottawa, ON):

The need to improve assisted living prior to assisted death; a psychiatrist's perspective

Bob Parke (A bioethicist in Toronto, ON):

The palliative care philosophy and the importance of early engagement

Dr. Jaro Kotalik (Professor at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine, Lakehead University):

Why we need more accurate monitoring and reporting of MAiD statistics

Dylan McGuinty Jr (Lawyer in Ottawa, ON):

Proposed changes to Assisted Dying in Canada; a lawyer's perspective

Join the deVeber Institute on Tuesday, February 23 and Wednesday, February 24 at 7pm (ET) via Zoom Webinar to hear from these experts.

To register for February 23rd with presentations from Dr. Coelho, Dr. Herx, and Dr. Bouchard:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JOJaAmojQ9m5xvRSL9hNew

To register for February 24th with presentations from Dr. Tang, Mr. Parke, Dr. Kotalik, and Mr. McGuinty Jr:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3XWjH2XpQx6J01Pb6FufbQ

For additional information, contact the deVeber Institute at [email protected].

