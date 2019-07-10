An eco-responsible parking lot for the residents of Saint-Charles-Borromée

SAINT-CHARLES-BORROMÉE, QC, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in green infrastructure helps communities reduce their carbon footprint and increase their resilience to climate change. It also helps safeguard public health, protect the environment and create a clean-growth economy.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Bill Karsten, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), today announced an investment to apply the latest innovations in eco-responsible parking to the redevelopment of the parking lot at Parc du Bois-Brûlé in Saint-Charles-Borromée .

Parc du Bois-Brûlé, is a very busy recreational venue offering a wide range of sports activities. Its current parking area is inadequate, particularly when heavy rainfall makes the extra parking spots on the grass impractical. In addition to providing an additional 31 spots, the planned upgrades will use open-grid pavers and the parking aisles will have pavers with water-permeable seals to facilitate vehicle access.

Additionally, islands of greenery will be placed between the rows and will feature trees with abundant overhang to shade the parking area. This work will counter the effects of heat islands and improve rainwater absorption.

The project is receiving financial support of just over $250,000 through the Municipalities for Climate Innovation Program (MCIP), delivered by FCM and funded by the Government of Canada.

"Our government is committed to investing in projects that support a more sustainable approach to planning, building and maintaining public infrastructure. Redevelopment of the parking lot at Parc du Bois-Brûlé will help improve biodiversity and air quality, while raising community awareness about environmental issues in order to encourage community members to adopt eco-responsible behaviour. Partnerships like this one with the FCM are an effective way to provide Canadians with infrastructure designed for the 21st century."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Municipalities are on the front lines of climate change. That means local action is critical. Municipalities, like St-Charles-Borromée, are modelling local green solutions that can be replicated and scaled up across the country for deep national impact. This is what today's announcement is all about – orders of government working together to build better lives for Canadians."

Bill Karsten, FCM President

The Municipalities for Climate Innovation Program (MCIP) helps municipalities and partner organizations by providing funding, training and information sharing. It is designed to encourage Canadian municipalities to better prepare for and adapt to the new realities of climate change as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions. MCIP is a five-year $75-million program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of Canada .

program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded by the Government of . Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

