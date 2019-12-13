An early Christmas for Bentley

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Bentley has successfully navigated court proceedings and has a go forward position with many years of growth to come.

Bentley confirms that following Court Proceedings last week it has gained the necessary backing from its Lenders and key stakeholders to exit Court protection. The support of Bentley's employees, landlords and suppliers was critical in making the restructure successful and provide Bentley with new credit lines and a strengthened balance sheet. This important step assures the long-term future of 163 stores and the employment of 1300 Canadians.

Walter Lamothe, Bentley's CEO & President, commented "The last couple of weeks have been very difficult for all our employees, particularly with the holiday season so close. We were pleased to be able to end the uncertainty faced by our staff, although clearly it is very sad that we were unable to save all the stores. Our focus now, is to craft a unique position for Bentley in the market place. The entire Bentley team is grateful to continue to support the communities they have catered to for so many years, and we look forward to a new generation discovering the expertise we bring in travel goods and day to day solutions for carrying personal belongings away from home."

ABOUT BENTLEY

Bentley is the #1 destination for luggage and every-day bags across Canada. We strive to help customers build lasting memories through an assortment of curated collections catering to life on the go.

