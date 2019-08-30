An Amos company will be able to increase its productivity through support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Nearly $400,000 in support from the Government of Canada for the innovative project by G4 R&D

AMOS, QC, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Companies that operate in the steel and aluminum sectors are major players in our economy and supply chains because they provide good jobs for thousands of middle-class Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier and Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced the awarding of a non-repayable contribution of $396,000 to G4 R&D Inc., a company located in Amos, Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

With this financial support from the Government of Canada, G4 R&D will be able to increase its productivity and production capacity, through such things as purchasing and installing a computer numerical control machine-tool.

Known as Usinage G.N. Roy since 1986, the company was acquired in 2012 and renamed G4 R&D Inc. This manufacturing SME specializes in producing and repairing forest equipment such as felling heads, saw discs and teeth, and rotation and tilting systems. In recent years, the company has developed expertise in manufacturing diamond drills for mining exploration.

This funding is awarded under the Steel and Aluminum Initiative of the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program, announced in March 2019.

Administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs), this initiative provides targeted support to Canada's small- and medium-sized enterprises in the steel and aluminum sectors. Non-repayable contributions will enable these SMEs to adopt innovative technologies for increasing their productivity or competitiveness and create highly specialized jobs.

Quotes

"The financial assistance awarded to G4 R&D is concrete support for a company that has demonstrated its expertise. This new funding will also create good jobs. Our government has chosen to support innovative Canadian companies‒like G4 R&D‒that come up with new ways to create value and are looking to capture new markets."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier and Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Our government supports Canadian workers in the steel and aluminum sectors, as well as companies that play a key role in regional economies. Our investments support Canadian SMEs that produce or use these metals and help them innovate in order to increase their productivity, expand, capture new markets and create good middle-class jobs."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Today's announcement is made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which is made up of 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five RDAs.

The RDAs help support Canadian innovation, as do the Industrial Research Assistance Program, the Strategic Innovation Fund and the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service.

The REGI program builds on the objectives of the Innovation and Skills Plan by providing regionally tailored, nationally consistent support for business productivity and scale-up and by helping enhance the technology clusters and innovation ecosystems in all regions.

In 2018, the steel and aluminum industry employed more than 33,500 Canadians. It contributed $8.9 billion to gross domestic product.

to gross domestic product. To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019-2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

