An American Hot Spot - The Nevada Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Makara's Nevada Gold Project is located in an American hot spot that has been the largest gold producing region in America to date. More than ever it makes sense to invest in companies that focus on US projects that will create US jobs and help to rebuild the US economy, piece by piece. Makara Mining's gold project is comprised of 900 hectares split between two promising Davis and Paradise claim blocks in NYE County, Nevada. The Davis claim is located to the North while the Paradise Valley claim is located to the South. It sits just five miles northeast of the closed Paradise Peak mine of FMC Gold, famous for its gold, silver and mercury deposits. The project amassed 1.6 million ounces of gold and 24.1 million ounces of silver between 1986 and 1994. Since its launch in 2020, Makara acquired the right to earn an impressive 60% recovery from the project.

Grant partnered on the Nevada project through a JV with his long time old friend Duanne Poliquin who is founder and chairman of Almaden Minerals which trades on the NYSE with a market capitalization of approx. $138,000,000 USD and with Makara's capitalization at approx. $20,000 USD, this leaves an increase of approx. 700% price increase of Makara stock price if it was to follow the same path as Almaden Minerals. Investors have a real shot of a win here!

WORKING THROUGH A GLOBAL CRISIS

While most global companies can't mine or explore, Makara ( MAKAF ) is breaking ground on two huge gold properties that could hold hundreds of millions of dollars in gold… just like its neighbor's mines.

Makara's 2000-meter drill program coincided with the global pandemic. While worldwide mining companies lost key personnel, Makara was able to continually raise funds and hire local crews to keep operations running despite the challenges of COVID-19. The ability to raise funds during this difficult time speaks to Makara's (OTC: MAKAF CSE: MAKA) reputation of having strong projects and leadership. Even in its earliest stages, Makara has proven its ability to persevere in the face of adversity, unlike some of its competitors. The ability to function though a crisis is fundamental to building investor confidence. Now with the vaccine announced and people being able to breathe a little more, Makara is in a perfect position to further expand its exploration activities amid an almost definite massive stimulus plan that will make gold prices soar. Makara is perfectly positioned to gain from the upcoming money printing extravaganza.

