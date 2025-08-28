MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - ALL IN , Canada's largest artificial intelligence (AI) event, today unveils the official program for its third edition, which will take place on September 24–25, 2025, at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

An initiative of SCALE AI , organized in collaboration with Mila , ALL IN 2025 will welcome more than 6,000 leaders, experts, researchers, and innovators from nearly 40 countries. More than 200 speakers are expected to deliver an ambitious program that highlights both the dynamism of Canada's innovation ecosystem and the country's global AI leadership.

ALL IN brings together every link in the AI value chain: from infrastructure players to end users, as well as service and solution providers, and organizations integrating AI at the core of their operations. This diversity of profiles will foster fruitful encounters, rich discussions, and concrete advances for all actors in the Canadian economy.

ALL IN has established itself as the meeting place for Canadian excellence in artificial intelligence, bringing together national leaders such as Ada , Cohere , IVADO Labs , and Vooban , alongside major international companies including Airbus , Deloitte , L'Oréal , Mistral AI , NVIDIA , and SAP .

From Theory to Practice: Highlights at ALL IN 2025

In 2025, ALL IN will feature:

200 speakers across 4 stages

The 100 best AI startups in Canada

Themed pavilions dedicated to infrastructure with NVIDIA and cybersecurity with Cybereco

A demo zone showcasing real-world AI use cases

A one-of-a-kind immersive digital twin experience

Workshops and roundtables to discuss the most critical issues

An AgriTech AI Challenge

Guided tours to discover Canada's AI ecosystem and its key players.

An Ambitious Program Led by the Biggest Names in AI

The program of this third edition of ALL IN will revolve around five main themes: society and the economy; business transformation; data and innovation; the future of work; and sustainability.

To fuel discussions, more than 200 speakers from the business, research, public policy, and innovation sectors will take part in panels, talks, and demonstrations. Not-to-be-missed speakers include:

Shelby Austin – Co-founder and CEO, Arteria AI

– Co-founder and CEO, Janet Bannister – Managing Partner, Staircase Ventures

Yoshua Bengio – Full Professor, Université de Montréal ; Co-President and Scientific Director, LawZero ; Founder and Scientific Advisor, Mila

– Full Professor, ; Co-President and Scientific Director, ; Founder and Scientific Advisor, Kari Briski – Vice President, Generative AI Software for Enterprises, NVIDIA

Nick Frosst – Co-founder, Cohere

Aidan Gomez – CEO and Co-founder, Cohere

– CEO and Co-founder, Mélanie Joly – Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Government of Canada

– Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Amba Kak – Co-Executive Director, AI Now Institute

– Co-Executive Director, Joël Lightbound – Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, Government of Canada

Sasha Luccioni – Head of AI and Climate, Hugging Face

– Head of AI and Climate, Arthur Mensch – Co-founder and CEO, Mistral AI

Mike Murchison – CEO and Co-founder, Ada

Joelle Pineau – Chief AI Scientist , Cohere

– Chief , Evan Solomon – Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, Government of Canada

– Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, Elissa Strome – Executive Director, Pan-Canadian AI Strategy , CIFAR

– Executive Director, Pan-Canadian , Patricia Thaine – Co-founder and Chairwoman, Private AI

– Co-founder and Chairwoman, Andrej Zdravkovic – Chief Software Officer and Senior Vice President, GPU Technologies and Engineering Software, AMD.

The full program is available here .

This event is organized with the support of more than 150 public and private sector partners. The full list of partners is available here .

Quotes

"To stay competitive in a rapidly changing world, Canada must focus on the rapid and strategic adoption of artificial intelligence in every economic sector. In small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large ones, AI technologies are already increasing productivity, optimizing supply chains and creating performance drivers. The global innovation clusters are leveraging AI to accelerate innovation and economic growth in Canada like never before. The ALL IN event, organized by Scale AI, plays a key role in connecting innovators and decision makers from here and around the world and in encouraging Canadian businesses to take action." — The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Artificial intelligence is an essential tool for building tomorrow's economy, and Canada is fully committed to making it a driver for growth, productivity and prosperity. Through initiatives like ALL IN, we're highlighting Canadian expertise, accelerating the adoption of concrete solutions and strengthening our position as a global leader. By bringing together innovators, researchers, entrepreneurs and policy-makers, ALL IN reflects our shared goal: to make AI a pillar of Canada's sustainable, inclusive and sovereign development." — The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"Artificial intelligence is transforming our world as we speak, and Québec—with its largest city leading the way—stands at the cutting edge of research in this critical field. To go even further and faster, we need to drive the adoption and commercialization of Québec-based AI innovations. Large-scale events like ALL IN provide an exceptional opportunity for local organizations, while helping to promote our products and expertise. The whole of Québec stands to benefit, and I am convinced that our talent and know-how will once again capture the world's attention." — Christine Fréchette, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

"The City of Montréal is proud to once again host ALL IN, Canada's largest event dedicated to artificial intelligence, which originated right here. Powered by the strength of our ecosystem—our world-class universities, the openness and accessibility of our city, the dynamism of our tech sector, and the unique expertise of Mila – Montréal has become a must-visit destination for innovation. By welcoming AI leaders from around the world, ALL IN highlights our ability to host international events that shape the ideas and technologies of tomorrow. — Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal

"ALL IN was born from a deep conviction: that Canada has everything it takes to demonstrate business leadership in AI. This is not just another event; it is a collective mobilization driven by an entire ecosystem coming together to showcase the best of Canadian AI. I invite all leaders, builders, and innovators in the country to bet on homegrown AI and make it a driver of performance and impact for the entire economy." — Isabelle Turcotte, Founder and Executive Director, ALL IN

"Artificial intelligence is a strategic opportunity to grow our economy, increase productivity, and build sustainable prosperity for Canada. To achieve this, we must mobilize every lever: research, industry, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers. ALL IN 2025 embodies this shared ambition and commitment to transformation. As the instigator and co-organizer of the event, SCALE AI is proud to bring together the driving forces of our ecosystem to accelerate AI adoption across all sectors and support the emergence of impactful solutions for our collective future." — Julien Billot, CEO, SCALE AI

"The rise of artificial intelligence is propelling us into an era of profound transformation. Advances are accelerating, applications are multiplying, and ethical, economic, and societal issues are becoming more critical than ever. We are at a moment when Canada must demonstrate leadership to guide AI development in a responsible and inclusive manner. ALL IN arrives at just the right time to advance these essential discussions and bring all actors together around the same ambition: building AI that reflects our values." — Valérie Pisano, President and CEO, Mila

Media Accreditation

Media accreditation requests, whether for in person or virtual access, can be submitted here . For any questions, information requests, or interview requests, please contact the media team.

About ALL IN ( allinevent.ai )

ALL IN, Canada's largest artificial intelligence event, is an initiative of SCALE AI , Canada's Global AI Innovation Cluster. Organized in collaboration with Mila and supported by the entire Canadian AI ecosystem, ALL IN has become one of Canada's major tech events and the gateway to North America's East Coast. Beyond insightful discussions, the event drives innovation and fosters collaboration and knowledge-sharing, creating an environment where decision-makers can explore innovative solutions and concrete AI projects, exchange ideas, and forge partnerships to flourish in an AI-driven economy.

