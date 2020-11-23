An "Accidental" Pandemic Survival Guide Just Released

"We all have goals for ourselves, but with crazy schedules and constant demands stealing our focus, we get stalled out," says Cederberg. "The book provides pragmatic strategies for anyone who feels the energy-drain of this tech-driven, distraction-filled world."

Though she completed the book before COVID-19 started , Michelle knows it it can also help people navigate the overwhelm and uncertainty brought on by the pandemic.

"People are feeling like so much is beyond their control right now," says Cederberg. "So, it's a good time to pause and get clear about what's truly important."

The Success-Energy Equation combines science and common sense to inspire readers to higher levels of energy, health, and success. The book opens with chapters to help you regain focus and restore clarity; she encourages readers to ask themselves, "What do you want?" This is an important question to rouse yourself out of the listlessness and lethargy of the past several months. From clarity to goal-setting, the book helps the reader move into changing common sense into common practice and managing their energy to achieve those goals.

With the right tools and guidance, great things are possible. The Success-Energy Equation teaches you how you can boost your energy to:

Go from being stuck on autopilot to thriving with awareness

Set worthwhile goals that feed your sense of purpose

Work better, smarter, and with greater focus

Improve your attitude, self-confidence, and self-efficacy

And much more.

Cederberg's background in kinesiology and psychology has informed her career as a Health and Productivity Expert and coach. She is also a professional speaker whose audiences include government workers, engineers, health care professionals, educators, and employees at major companies such as Royal Bank and AT&T. Readers from many walks of life will find The Success-Energy Equation a hopeful, practical guide to help them engage their success-energy, reach their goals, and live a life they truly want.

Michelle Cederberg's website: www.michellecederberg.com

The book's web page is: www.successenergybook.com

