Amynta Group Completes Acquisition of Sutton Special Risk

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Amynta Group, a leading insurance services provider, announces the successful completion of the previously announced acquisition of Sutton Special Risk Inc. ("Sutton"), a managing general underwriter (MGU) of specialty insurance and reinsurance products based in Toronto, Canada. The previous announcement dated December 6, 2023 regarding the signing of the definitive agreement can be found here.

Sutton, founded in 1978, offers its clients a broad range of accident and health coverages, including personal accident, disability, critical illness, and specialty coverages focused on professional sports and entertainment. Sutton had managed premiums of $67 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2023 (amounts in Canadian dollars). Greg Sutton, President & CEO of Sutton will continue to lead Sutton.

About Amynta

Amynta Group is an insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in total managed premium across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. For more information, please visit www.amyntagroup.com.

