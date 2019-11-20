Amynta Announces Warranty Leadership Appointments

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ -- Amynta Group (Amynta) announced two executive appointments in its warranty business. Chris Cawston has been appointed Global Leader OEM and Derek Sloan has been appointed President of Sym-Tech Dealer Services, Amynta's Canadian warranty business. These leadership appointments draw upon the deep bench of talent across the organization to deliver innovative solutions to our clients and partners and drive growth across the business.

Chris Cawston, in this newly established role as Global Leader OEM, will be responsible for driving the growth and development of OEM clients in Canada and the United States. Formerly President of Sym-Tech Dealer Services, Chris brings significant experience and success in driving innovation and growth to Amynta's OEM business. Chris will focus on providing OEM clients with comprehensive insurance solutions, deepening partner relationships to deliver differentiated performance to its dealers.

Derek Sloan expands his role as President of Sym-Tech Dealer Services. Drawing upon his significant experience in the automotive industry, he will continue to build on Sym-Tech's leading position in the Canadian market while leveraging Amynta's broader capabilities across the warranty market. Having joined Sym-Tech in 2010, Derek has held a variety of increasing leadership positions. He has been instrumental in driving the F&I Performance Solution to dealers that continues to drive strong growth at Sym-Tech.

"Chris and Derek have made valuable contributions to build a successful business, providing a differentiated value proposition to auto dealers across the Canadian market. We intend to leverage their expertise to continue to expand both our North American OEM business and our Canadian dealer business," said Dennis Kane, EVP and CEO of Global Warranty.

About Amynta and Sym-Tech Dealer Services

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $1.8 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com .

Sym-Tech Dealer Services is a leading Canadian Finance and Insurance provider to the retail automotive industry, delivering performance to dealer, dealer group and OEM clients nationwide. Sym-Tech offers industry-proven training, dave® technology solution that includes an F&I menu, and a full suite of products. For more information, please visit sym-tech.ca.

