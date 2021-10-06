Amy Shumate to lead US tax practice at RSM Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - RSM Canada – a leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – is pleased to announce that Amy Shumate has joined the firm as a partner and will lead the U.S. tax practice. Amy will be located in the Toronto office.

With more than 20 years of U.S. tax experience, Amy has served a large clientele across the middle-market space in a number of industries, and has a variety of focus areas including cross-border transactions, state and local income, franchise, sales and use taxation (SALT), federal tax compliance, and much more.

"Amy has a proven ability to analyze and navigate complex information and develop strategies to address client issues and opportunities," said Harry Blum, national managing partner at RSM Canada. "She brings extensive knowledge and expertise to the team, making her a valuable addition to the RSM Canada tax practice."

In her most recent role, Amy performed tax planning for large U.S. and Canadian multinational firms, and consulted on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring, financing U.S. and foreign operations, and other related U.S. tax advisory services.

"Amy's wide-ranging tax experience provides us with even more opportunities to support our team and clients," added Maria Severino, national tax leader at RSM Canada. "Her technical expertise combined with proven leadership skills will drive our U.S. tax practice as we continue to serve Canada's middle market as first-choice advisors."

Amy is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with an MSc, Tax from Golden Gate University, San Francisco and completed an MBA at McMaster University. Additionally, Amy obtained a BA in Psychology at McMaster University.

