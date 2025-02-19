Amy Porterfield joins the Membership.io advisory board, bringing expertise in digital courses

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Membership.io, a leading software platform for creators and entrepreneurs to create and grow memberships, is excited to announce that digital course strategist Amy Porterfield has joined its advisory board.

Since 2010, Porterfield has served over 95,000 entrepreneurs and creators, and over 26,000 through her signature program, Digital Course Academy, and membership, Momentum. Her course creation and business strategy expertise have helped thousands of her students succeed in starting and growing their online businesses.

As an advisory board member, Porterfield will support Membership.io to refine its tools and features to better support those building and selling digital courses.

"I'm honored to join the Membership.io advisory board," said Amy Porterfield, Founder of Digital Course Academy, author, podcaster, and digital marketing expert. "This year, we moved our signature program over to Membership.io. I've witnessed the ease of use firsthand, but more importantly, a seamless experience and impressive results for our students. I'm excited to contribute to the platform's future, and how we can empower course creators in new and exciting ways!"

Porterfield's appointment marks a significant milestone for Membership.io, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its capabilities to support online course businesses.

"We're thrilled to welcome Amy to our board," said Stu McLaren, Co-Founder of Membership.io and Author of Predictable Profits. "No one understands the digital course space better than Amy. Her insights will be invaluable in shaping our roadmap and how we continue to serve course creators."

Porterfield's addition to the board aligns with Membership.io's ongoing mission to help creators achieve financial freedom through recurring revenue. The platform has become a go-to for creators building online courses, coaching businesses, podcasts, and more.

About Membership.io (formerly Searchie.io)

Membership.io, founded near Toronto in 2019 as Searchie.io, is a premier software platform for creators and entrepreneurs who want to build, manage, and scale successful membership sites with ease. Designed specifically for membership businesses, our platform offers industry-leading tools for automation, personalization, and content discovery, empowering users to create thriving online communities and generate recurring revenue. Whether you're a coach, content creator, or business owner, Membership.io empowers you to turn your passion into a thriving membership business with our powerful suite of tools.

For more information, visit Membership.io.

About Amy Porterfield Inc.

Amy Porterfield is an online marketing expert and the host of the top-ranked podcast, Online Marketing Made Easy. Through her bestselling courses, book and popular podcast, Amy's action-by-action approach proves that even the newest online entrepreneurs can bypass the overwhelm, and instead generate exciting momentum as they build a business they love. Learn more at amyporterfield.com

