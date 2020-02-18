Amuka Esports announces the launch of Mount Phenom, a new premier esports series with an inaugural $40,000 prize pool

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Amuka Esports has announced the launch of a new project called Mount Phenom, a first of its kind esports series whose mission is to empower local gaming communities. Mount Phenom will allow amateur and semi-pro players to experience the thrill of professional esports competition. The series will feature three marquee events, GO Spawn (CSGO), Smash Hack (Super Smash Brothers Ultimate), and City Siege (Rainbow Six Siege). The LAN events will be held in Toronto for 2020 with new cities added every year.

The current competitive gaming market lacks consistent tournaments catered towards amateur/semi-pro players. Mount Phenom aims to be a stepping stone for players wanting to be discovered. "Players that aren't backed by big money rarely get an opportunity to show off their skills on a global scale. I'm excited that Mount Phenom will start to change that," said Chris Lama, CEO of SxD, an esports development organization.

In addition to empowering local players and teams, Mount Phenom plans to redefine how brands can engage the esports community. According to CEO of Amuka Esports, Ben Feferman: "Mount Phenom provides a new opportunity for brands and sponsors to activate and engage different core gaming demographics in a way that I believe has not been done before. Many brand activations are overly focused on logo placement and general awareness. With this new series, we can have thousands of gamers actively interacting with a brand and providing almost real-time feedback."

Over 1,000 attendees will participate throughout three qualifiers and one grand final for each game title. The qualifiers will be a combination of online and LAN (in-person) events, with the grand finals taking place at Waves Gaming in Toronto. This series of events will be broadcasted and streamed live on Twitch, Mixer, Youtube, and Facebook Gaming with a projected audience of 100,000 live viewers.

About Amuka Esports

Amuka Esports creates localized esports hubs in cities across North America. Each hub consists of a game venue, tournament organizer, content team, merchandise brands and incubator.

About Mount Phenom

Mount Phenom is a unique esports championship series, dedicated to local amateur and semi-pro players and communities.

