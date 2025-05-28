Amplify Care Unveils New Brand Identity, Leading the Way in Connecting Primary Care with Digital Health and AI Innovations

KITCHENER, ON, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Amplify Care, formerly known as the eHealth Centre of Excellence, is excited to unveil our new brand identity – a reflection of our deepened commitment to being the bridge between technology and primary care clinicians across Canada. As primary care faces unprecedented challenges, including a severe family doctor shortage amidst growing administrative burdens, Amplify Care has made it our mission to advocate for clinicians by amplifying their voices and supporting the adoption of digital health solutions that reduce workload, improve workflows, and empower clinicians to focus on patient care.

In Ontario alone, family physicians are reporting spending up to 19 hours per week on administrative tasks, time that could be spent delivering care. Amplify Care is a not-for-profit organization deeply rooted in a change management ethos, helping clinicians adopt and integrate digital health and AI-powered tools from leading vendors and ensuring these solutions are designed with clinician needs and safety at the forefront. Amplify Care's work is critical in helping primary care clinicians navigate this new era of digital health while maintaining their focus on patient care, not paperwork.

"We're in a healthcare crisis – primary care is overwhelmed, and clinicians are burned out," says Dr. Mohamed Alarakhia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Amplify Care. "Our role is to connect the right digital health solutions with primary care practices and ensure that these tools are implemented in ways that meet the real-world needs of clinicians. By advocating for clinicians and amplifying their voices, we ensure that these technologies are practical, effective, and truly reduce the burden on the front lines of healthcare."

Since its inception in 2014, Amplify Care has reached over 17,000 clinicians across Canada and supported more than 60 digital health initiatives, including co-leading the Ontario eServices Program (deploying eReferral and eConsult) and Evidence2Practice Ontario (EMR-integrated decision support tools for primary care). Our new brand identity signals a renewed focus on supporting the digital transformation of primary care through tailored adoption support and advocating for clinician-driven solutions. Amplify Care is not just about implementing technology – it's about ensuring that innovation serves those who matter most: clinicians and their patients.

Connecting Clinicians with the Right Tools: What's Next for Primary Care

Amplify Care partners with clinicians, patients, government agencies, healthcare organizations, and digital health technology providers to integrate innovative digital health tools into primary care settings. Positioned at the forefront of the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, we help clinicians navigate the complexity of new technologies, cutting through the noise to deliver practical, impactful solutions that improve care delivery and reduce clinician burden. We're currently assessing a few recent innovations that have the potential to change the game for primary care, including:

AI Scribes : Automating documentation to save clinicians hours of work each week, freeing up more time for patient interaction.

: Automating documentation to save clinicians hours of work each week, freeing up more time for patient interaction. AI Triage : Helping to prioritize patient care more effectively by leveraging AI to streamline triage and appointment management.

: Helping to prioritize patient care more effectively by leveraging AI to streamline triage and appointment management. AI Inbox Management: Reducing the administrative burden of managing patient communications, prescriptions, and follow-ups through AI-powered inbox solutions.

Amplify Care Drives Meaningful Change and Lasting Impact

Clinician-Led Co-Design: Amplify Care is fueled by clinician perspectives to ensure tools meet their real-world needs and fit seamlessly into existing workflows.

Change Management & Practice Facilitation: We offer comprehensive support to ensure the meaningful adoption of digital tools, empowering clinicians to integrate digital health and AI technologies with confidence and ease.

Evidence-Based Innovation: With over 135 case studies and published evidence briefs, Amplify Care demonstrates the real-world impact of its approach, showing how digital tools can reduce clinician burnout, enhance care delivery, and improve patient outcomes.

"Amplify Care stands out because we truly understand the challenges clinicians face. We don't just implement technology for the sake of it; we ensure that it actually supports clinicians in their work. We're advocates for their needs, amplifying their voices in every conversation with technology vendors, and ensuring that the tools we help bring into their practices truly help them deliver better care with less stress."

- Dr. Mohamed Alarakhia

Chief Executive Officer

Amplify Care



"With Amplify Care's support, we were able to adopt an AI scribe that saved us hours each week. They helped us integrate the tool in a way that made sense for our workflow, and the result is less paperwork and more time with patients."

- Dr. Neil Naik

Family Physician

Boardwalk Family Care

Learn more about why we're Canada's leading digital health partner – visit our new website here: www.amplifycare.com.

View a video about Amplify Care's rebranding efforts here.

