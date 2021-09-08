AMP Launches its CBD Brand, CANAVEX® at YES!CON, Germany's Largest Cancer Convention

AMP created CANAVEX® for cosmetic use and sold exclusively by pharmacists without a doctor's prescription. CANAVEX® formulation includes high quality CBD, which is sourced from Germany and EU-GMP compliant, organic hemp seed oil and vitamin E.

CANAVEX®'s initial products are Basic CBD 5, which contains 500mg or 5% CBD and Basic CBD 10, which contains 1,000 mg or 10% CBD and are available in 10 ml sizes.

AMP will formally launch the CANAVEX® brand at the 2nd annual YES!CON cancer convention to be held in Berlin on September 18th and 19th, where Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Jens Spahn, Federal Minister of Health (Germany), and 120 other speakers will exchange inspiration, information, ideas, empowerment and lifestyle around the topic of cancer.

YES!CON is organized by "YesWeCan! cer," Germany's largest digital cancer patient platform for patient support and developer of the YES!APP, which helps cancer patients exchange information.

About CANAVEX®

About AMP

AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc. (formerly AMP German Cannabis Group Inc.) is a supplier of medical cannabis and CBD cannabis products to German pharmacies thru its subsidiary AMP Alternative Medical Products GmbH, with offices in Erfurt and Berlin, Germany. AMP operates in accordance with the German Narcotic Drug Act (BtMG) and with the regulatory requirements set by the Free State of Thuringia, ensuring products imported by AMP from around the world and sold in Germany meet the European Union - Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) standard.

The AMP Roundtable Series discusses issues about medical cannabis in Germany and is available as a podcast and video. In Episode #2, "Politics and Medical Cannabis in Germany" Dr. Wieland Schinnenburg, MdB (FDP), provides an up-to-date overview of the political issues and challenges facing the medical cannabis industry in Germany. Learn more at www.amp-eu.de/roundtable.

To learn more about the European cannabis industry, download AMP's sponsored report by Prohibition Partners; https://prohibitionpartners.com/reports/the-european-cannabis-report-6th-edition/

For more information, please visit www.amp-eu.com

For further information: AMP's Contact: Investor contact: Alex Blodgett, CEO and Director, [email protected], +1 236-833-1602; Media contact: Valeria Bravo, Corporate and Media Communications, [email protected], +1 604-689-7533

