AMP Launches HANAFSAN Branded CBD Cannabis Cosmetics Products in Germany

HANAFSAN CBD oils are produced from high-quality full-spectrum hemp extracts produced from certified EU hemp varieties and formulated according to EU pharmaceutical standards into cold-pressed organic hemp seed oil. HANAFSAN CBD creams use hemp extract from the leaves of approved EU hemp varieties and formulate with a cold-pressed organic hemp seed oil, shea butter and aloe vera, which can produce a revitalizing and hydrating effect. Dr. Feurstein Medical Hemp Extract Oil for Oil Pulling is a dentist recommended product that can support dental and oral health issues.

Click here to view HANAFSAN's products: https://www.hanafsan.com/cbd-produkte/

Starting mid-May 2021, AMP sales team will offer hemp extract CBD oils for cosmetic appliances in 5%, 10%, 15% CBD concentration and hemp extract creams in 0.3% and 3% CBD concentration available in different volume sizes and "Dr. Feurstein Medical Hemp Extract Oil for Oil Pulling" in 0.3% CBD concentration.

Dr. Daniel Feurstein, CEO and Founder of HANAFSAN, said, "With the declassification of CBD as a narcotic in the EU, we wanted a strong German partner to represent our brand, the largest market in Europe. AMP's sales team have been trained on the benefits of medical cannabis and cover all the major sales regions in Germany."

Dr. Stefan Feuerstein, President and Director of AMP, commented, "We just completed our sales training session where representatives from HANAFSAN presented their products to our team. We expect sales of CBD medical and consumer products to grow exponentially in Germany beginning this year. We wanted our first certified CBD product to be a high-quality product for our sales team to offer to our pharmacist customers."

About HANAFSAN by Dr. Feurstein

HANAFSAN is a brand of Dr. Feurstein Medical Hemp GmbH, an innovative and scientifically focused producer of certified CBD hemp products and organic hemp foods cultivated and manufactured in the EU. The pharmaceutical company, with its office in Altach, Austria has HANAFSAN Stores in Götzis, Austria and Konstanz, Germany and a warehouse in Zurich, Switzerland. The products are Austria Bio Garantie certified and hold the certification mark of the Austrian Economic Chamber "cosmetic producer with certified know-how". The translation of HANAFSAN's name is: HANAF, which means hemp in Old High German and SAN means "to heal" in Latin.

For more information, please visit www.hanafsan.com.

About AMP

AMP Alternative Medical Products Inc. (formerly AMP German Cannabis Group Inc.) is a pharmaceutical narcotic supplier of medical cannabis to German pharmacies with offices in Erfurt and Berlin, Germany. AMP operates in accordance with the German Narcotic Drug Act (BtMG) and with the Free State of Thuringia, ensuring medical cannabis products imported by AMP from around the world and sold in Germany meet the European Union - Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) standard. AMP's nationwide sales team represents medical and commercial cannabis product brands from Aphria, Bedrocan, Little Green Pharma and HANAFSAN.

The AMP Roundtable Series discusses issues about medical cannabis in Germany and is available as a podcast and video. In Episode #2, "Politics and Medical Cannabis in Germany" Dr. Wieland Schinnenburg, MdB (FDP), provides an up-to-date overview of the political issues and challenges facing the medical cannabis industry in Germany. Learn more at www.amp-eu.de/roundtable.

To learn more about the European cannabis industry, download AMP's sponsored report by Prohibition Partners; https://prohibitionpartners.com/reports/the-european-cannabis-report-6th-edition/

For more information, please visit www.amp-eu.com.

