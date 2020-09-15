AMP German Cannabis Group Hires Experienced Sales Director from Canopy Growth

ERFURT and BERLIN, Germany, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - AMP German Cannabis Group Inc. ("AMP") (CSE: XCX) (FSE: C4T) (ISIN: CA00176G1028), a licenced importer of medical cannabis into Germany, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Marc Wälken as Sales Director, effective immediately.

Mr. Wälken joins AMP from Spectrum Therapeutics, a brand of Canopy Growth Germany GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED), one of the largest importers of medical cannabis into Germany, where he was Areas Sales Manager and Key Account Manager. Prior to that, Mr. Wälken was a sales representative for Roche Pharma AG, the German division of The Roche Group, a global pharmaceutical company based in Switzerland.

Mr. Wälken is responsible for implementing and managing sales strategies to introduce AMP's branded cannabis products and build AMP's national sales team. The development of a national sales team is important in generating strong revenue growth. It will initially focus on selling imported medical cannabis to mid-sized pharmaceutical distributors and large pharmacies who do not have supply access to imported medical cannabis outside Europe.

AMP's goal is to be one of the leading German medical cannabis suppliers by 2021 by building a reliable supply source of imported medical cannabis and developing a national sales team to sell to pharmaceutical distributors and pharmacists, thereby ensuring reliable prescription fulfillment across Germany of AMP medical cannabis products.

In July 2020, AMP started importing and selling to national pharmaceutical distributor branded medical cannabis flower from the Netherlands and will begin importing flowers and extracts under the AMP medical cannabis brand beginning in Q4 2020, from Canada and Europe.

Dr. Stefan Feuerstein, Director and President of AMP, commented: "Mr. Wälken is one of the leading experts in the industry. His broad experience in the pharmaceutical and medical cannabis industry will be critical in building AMP's national sales team covering all sixteen German states."

Mr. Marc Wälken, Sales Director of AMP, commented: "I believe that AMP's strategy of focusing on supplying mid-sized pharmaceutical distributors and big pharmacies will be successful, especially as AMP will invest in information events for pharmacists and doctors, thus enlarging their knowledge about the medical use of its medical cannabis products."

About AMP German Cannabis Group

AMP German Cannabis Group is licensed to import European Union - Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) medical cannabis from Europe and elsewhere into Germany. AMP sources, stores, transports, delivers, and sells medical cannabis products to pharmaceutical distributors or pharmacists directly, the only point-of-sale for medical cannabis to German patients with a physician's prescription.

AMP has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement for medical cannabis with a leading distributor of pharmaceuticals products to more than 13,000 pharmacies throughout Germany. AMP imports medical cannabis from the Netherlands and Canada.

For more information, please visit: www.amp-eu.com.

