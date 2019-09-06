AMP German Cannabis Group Announces Stock Option Grant

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - AMP German Cannabis Group Inc. ("AMP" or the "Company") (CSE: XCX), (FSE: C4T, ISIN: CA00176G1028) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase up to 2,123,779 common shares of the Company to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants in accordance with its stock option plan, including options to purchase up to 1,175,000 shares to certain directors and officers. Each option vests immediately has an exercise price of $0.50 per share and is exercisable for a period of one year from issuance.

About AMP German Cannabis Group Inc.

AMP German Cannabis Group is the parent company of several European investment subsidiaries focusing on the import of pharmaceutical-grade (EU-GMP) cannabis into Germany, predominantly from Canada. AMP provides EU-GMP gap analysis and audits, logistical, transportation, importation permits and other related services for the importation of medical cannabis into Germany through its AMP EU-GMP German Certification Protocol Program.

