AMP German Cannabis Group adds Little Green Pharma medical cannabis extracts from Australia to its sales offering

AMP is looking forward to offering premium EU-GMP full plant extract cannabis oil medicines branded under the LGP Classic brand, produced by the same consistent strains. AMP wants to introduce the LGP brand to the German market by selling "LGP Classic 20:5 Oils" (THC dominant) and additional products in the near term once AMP has established the brand in the German market. Whereas LGP`s full plant extracts originate from the same cannabis plants, many other cannabis extracts are sourced from varying cannabis plants.

Little Green Pharma is licenced to cultivate and produce medical cannabis in Australia and has obtained the required licences and permits to export to Germany. Little Green Pharma has its own Therapeutic Goods Administration ("TGA") GMP licensed manufacturing facility in addition to a six-year, exclusive manufacturing agreement with a third-party TGA-GMP licensed contract manufacturer based in Western Australia. The TGA-GMP certification, granted by Australia's Department of Health, is recognized by EU regulatory authorities as meeting EU-GMP standards enabling LGP products to be sold in Germany.

Dr. Stefan Feuerstein, Director and President of AMP, said: "We had a lot of requests for medical cannabis oils during our recent sales trip through Germany, where we met with medium-sized distributors and large pharmacists that are specializing in medical cannabis. To meet this demand, we are introducing the premium LGP Classic brand as our first extract brand for the German market. We wanted our first extract in our product line to be a premium, full plant extract that our sales team can introduce along with our other medical cannabis flower products. We will be adding additional cannabis oils in the coming months to satisfy our customers' strong demand for this product line."

Ms. Fleta Solomon, Managing Director of Little Green Pharma, commented, "Our focus is on producing the highest quality cannabis medicines for Australia and other countries where medicinal cannabis has been legalized. We are proud to be the first Australian company to supply Germany, the leading medicinal cannabis market in Europe, and that AMP will be introducing the LGP Classic brand. We expect strong sales from AMP as they immediately launch and invest in introducing our LGP Classic 20:5 oil to the German market and additional LGP Classic products in the near term."

About Little Green Pharma

Little Green Pharma is a vertically integrated medicinal cannabis business with operations from cultivation and production through to manufacturing and distribution. The company has an indoor GACP cultivation facility and TGA-GMP licensed manufacturing facility in Western Australia. The Company also has an exclusive partnership with a GMP-licensed pharmaceutical manufacturer for the production of its own-branded range of medicinal cannabis products.

Little Green Pharma supplies medical-grade cannabis products to Australian and overseas markets. The company has a strong focus on patient access in the emerging global medicinal cannabis market and is actively engaged in promoting education and outreach programs, as well as participating in clinical investigations and research projects to develop innovative new delivery systems.

For more information, please visit: www.littlegreenpharma.com

About AMP German Cannabis Group

AMP German Cannabis Group is licensed to import European Union - Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) medical cannabis from Europe and elsewhere into Germany. AMP sources, stores, transports, delivers, and sells medical cannabis products to pharmaceutical distributors or pharmacists directly, the only point-of-sale for medical cannabis to German patients with a physician's prescription.

AMP has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement for medical cannabis with a leading distributor of pharmaceuticals products to more than 13,000 pharmacies throughout Germany. AMP imports medical cannabis from Europe and overseas.

AMP has sponsored a six-episode roundtable discussion series about medical cannabis in Germany. The Roundtable Series are available as a podcast or as a video. In Episode #1 titled "Medical Cannabis in Germany" Dr. Franjo Grotenhermen, a German medical doctor and medical cannabis expert and Dr. Stefan Feuerstein, President of AMP, join the moderator Mr. Holger Scholze in an in-depth discussion about medical cannabis in Germany. AMP Roundtable Series: www.amp-eu.de/roundtable

For more information, please visit: www.amp-eu.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans and milestones and the timing thereof. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

For further information: Mr. Alex Blodgett, CEO and Director, Telephone: +1 236-833-1602, Email: [email protected]

