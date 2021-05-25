AMP and Xcite Technologies Announce Innovative Two-Company Partnership

KITCHENER, ON, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Xcite Technologies, Inc. led industry veterans by Bill Roberts, CEO, Xcite Technologies and Erik Dowel, CEO Aesthetic Management Partners (AMP) is excited to announce their recent partnership. Xcite is an Ontario-based innovator in energy-based technologies for Canadian aesthetic practices, physicians, and medical spas has partnered with AMP in Western Canada.

AMP strengthens Xcites presence in Western Canada and together they will product lines that will help aesthetic practices continue to provide new procedures with its carefully curated innovative technologies and clinical support leading to excellent clinical outcomes.

"AMP is excited to work with Xcite technologies in Canada," says Dave Tupniak. "Their diverse range of devices, talented team, and dedication to what they do will make for a great partnership for years to come."

Xcite, likewise, is energized by the potential for growth presented by this partnership. "We welcome opportunities to better serve our customers by increasing the accessibility of our products for Western Canada" says an Xcite Sales director Erin Mclean. "AMP has an outstanding track record in bringing profitable and highly effective solutions to its customers throughout the US and we are excited to work with a company like Xcite so we can help provide the same level of innovation to our customers in Western Canada says AMP Canada director Dave Tupniak. The Partnership will deliver its solutions to the Canadian Aesthetic market to help their Medical Aesthetic customers deliver exciting, innovative, and highly demanded solutions to their clients with zero downtime.

About Xcite: Xcite Technologies offers an extensive range of light-based technologies to Canadian aesthetic practices, physicians, and medical spas. Their product range has been globally sourced to provide practitioners with the most advanced aesthetics equipment and options on the market. Xcite is committed to helping Canadian aestheticians and physicians grow their practices and create new revenue-generating opportunities.

For more information about Xcite Technologies, please visit: https://xcitetech.com/

About AMP: Aesthetic Management Partners, Inc. (AMP) is a newly formed business accelerator for leaders in the aesthetics industry looking to innovate the way they grow their business. AMP provides a comprehensive ecosystem of business support to help clients from physicians to manufacturers grow their practices and operations.

For more information about AMP, please visit: https://aestheticmanagementpartners.com/

SOURCE Xcite Technologies, Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: Company: Xcite Technologies, Inc., Contact Person: Nicole Prikhodko, Phone: 866.867.1089, Email: [email protected], Country: Canada Website: https://xcitetech.com/; Company: Aesthetic Management Partners, Inc., Contact Person: CJ Sanders, Phone: 877.267.2670, Email: [email protected], Country: USA, Website: https://aestheticmanagementpartners.com/.com/

