Amorepacific Research Confirms Potential of Microalgal-Derived PDRNs in Skin Regeneration and Wound Healing

New findings suggest 'BluePDRN™' offers a sustainable, scalable alternative to traditional animal-derived PDRNs

SEOUL, South Korea, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Amorepacific revealed research findings confirming the skin-regenerative effects of polydeoxyribonucleotides (PDRNs) extracted from a microalgal source, Chlorella protothecoides. The findings were published in the international journal Archives of Dermatological Research under the title, "Effects of Chlorella protothecoides-derived polydeoxyribonucleotides on skin regeneration and wound-healing."

Images from a reconstructed human epidermis test, showing increased levels of protein marker expression during BluePDRN™-induced skin regeneration when compared to that of a control group Visual representation of test results from Amorepacific R&I Center paper published in Archives of Dermatological Research, indicating that BluePDRN™ activates cell proliferation and angiogenesis pathways through A2AR-dependent mechanisms

PDRNs have been garnering attention in recent years for its efficacy in enhancing skin regeneration and wound healing. In Korea, PDRNs that have been purified can be found in various applications, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices and cosmetics. Traditionally, PDRNs are extracted from animal-derived sources like salmon or trout, but Amorepacific turned its attention to Chlorella protothecoides to develop an animal-free alternative that is sustainable and scalable.

The pioneering research on Chlorella-derived PDRNs, led by Amorepacific's R&I Center, was conducted as part of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries' project to develop marine biomaterial formulation technology. Through this initiative, Amorepacific successfully developed a production process for high-yield, low-molecular-weight, microalgal-derived PDRNs dubbed 'BluePDRN™', consequently shedding light on its mechanism of action and skin regenerative effects.

Research results showed BluePDRN™ displayed wound closure effects equivalent to those of salmon-derived PDRN[1], with each molecule being approximately 1/20th the size of a salmon-derived PDRN molecule[2]. It also promoted the expression of collagen accumulation and angiogenesis, both of which are essential for healthy skin. Like traditional animal-derived PDRNs, BluePDRN™ demonstrated skin regeneration efficacy through an adenosine A2A receptor (A2AR)-dependent mechanism.

Notably, the regenerative benefits of BluePDRNTM were also observed in skin tissue with epidermal damage caused by photoaging, as demonstrated in experiments conducted by Outer Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company in Boston, MA, USA that researches ingredients for skin health.

Byung-Fhy Suh, CTO of Amorepacific R&I Center, said, "This research is highly significant as it reveals the efficacy of sustainable, vegan PDRNs derived from microalgae. Amorepacific will continue its efforts to deliver safer and more effective products to customers around the world."

Amorepacific has applied for a patent on the production technology behind BluePDRN™, "Manufacturing technology for low-molecular-weight PDRN isolated from microalgae (Chlorella) using a continuous modular process." The company has also received a New Excellent Technology (NET) certification and a minister's commendation from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

[1] Results from Amorepacific R&I Center tests on ex vivo skin and reconstructed human epidermis [2] Each BluePDRN™ being approximately 24 kDa in size (1/20th the size of a salmon-derived PDRN molecule), according to measurement of molecular weight by Korea Polymer Testing & Research Institute

SOURCE Amorepacific

Chaeun Lee, [email protected]