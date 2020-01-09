Amnesty International Canada extends deadline for 25th annual Media Awards

OTTAWA, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - With little more than a week left to submit entries, Amnesty International Canada invites Canadian journalists and students to apply for its 25th annual Media Awards.

**The deadline for submissions has been extended to Jan. 17, 2020 at 11:59 PM EST.**

All entries must be published or broadcast in Canada between Oct. 1, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2019. Unfortunately, we can only accept English submissions at this time.

These awards honour the efforts of journalists to increase Canadians' awareness and understanding of human rights issues, while also highlighting excellent journalism.

You can read more about Amnesty International Canada's Media Awards here or head directly to the submissions form to apply.

The winners will be announced in late February or early March 2020. A reception to honour the winners will be held in Toronto on May 6, 2020.

Categories for 2019-2020

Short-form text: A written story of 2,000 words or less on a human rights issue.

Long-Form Text: A written story of more than 2,000 words on a human rights issue. Investigative pieces and multi-part series are also welcome.

Short-Form Video: A filmed story relating to a human rights issue of no longer than 10 minutes.

Long-Form Video: A documentary or film relating to a human rights issue with a runtime of more than 10 minutes.

Short-Form Audio: A radio or podcast story highlighting a human rights issue with a runtime of no longer than five minutes.

Long-Form Audio: A radio or podcast feature, or series, highlighting a human rights issue with a runtime of longer than five minutes.

Mixed Media: A combination of at least two of the abovementioned elements: text, video and audio.

Post-Secondary Youth Award: A text, audio, video or mixed media story about a human rights issue created by a student attending a post-secondary school in Canada . The piece does not necessarily need to have been published with a school publication.

Secondary Youth Award: A text, audio, video or mixed media story about a human rights issue created by a student attending a secondary school in Canada. The piece does not necessarily need to have been published with a school publication.

SOURCE Amnesty International

For further information: Lucy Scholey, Media Relations, Amnesty International Canada, 613-744-7667, ext. 236, [email protected]