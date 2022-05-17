AMJ Campbell signs a 25 Year Renewal Agreement with Atlas Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's largest coast to coast moving company, AMJ Campbell announces that it has signed a 25 year renewal agreement with Atlas Canada, a subsidiary of Atlas World Group, Inc. effective May 1, 2022. AMJ Campbell represents Atlas in 30 locations across Canada, providing full-service residential moving (local, long distance, international and corporate), specialized moving services with short- and long-term storage options, commercial moving, home delivery and logistic solutions.

"It is a momentous day in AMJ and Atlas Canada's history together," commented Fred Haladay, President & COO, Atlas Canada. "A true sign of a wonderful partnership that will guarantee benefit and growth for the future of both organizations over the next quarter century. It truly is an exciting moment in our history together."

AMJ Campbell celebrates nearly 90 years in business and has been a dedicated Atlas Agent since 1984. Their team of quality and experienced moving professionals expands coast to coast with a presence in every key market across Canada and excited to expand the home delivery division into the US. Our continued partnership adds significant value to the growth and strategic vision of the organization.

"Atlas Canada has enjoyed a strong partnership with AMJ Campbell for many years, positioning both companies as the leaders in the moving, storage, and logistics marketplace throughout Canada," commented Jack Griffin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Atlas World Group, Inc. "That's why it gives me great pleasure to announce that AMJ Campbell and Atlas Canada have taken their partnership to another level with a new long-term commitment to one another which includes an equity stake for AMJ Campbell in Atlas Canada's parent company, Atlas World Group, Inc. in Evansville, Indiana. As a stockholder, AMJ Campbell will have a voice in the overall direction of Atlas World Group, Inc. and contribute to its long-term success, not just in Canada, but around the world."

"AMJ Campbell is excited to announce a long-term partnership with Atlas Canada and Atlas World group in the US. It will help shape the future for AMJ and the moving industry in Canada and allow for expansion into the US markets," said Pierre Frappier, President, AMJ Campbell. "We are excited to continue to work alongside Atlas Canada and AWG and set new boundaries by using the latest technology and working together with our strong footprint across the country and growing our divisions into new markets."

Atlas Canada has built a strong and dedicated network of more than 100 agents since 1963 whom through adaptation, growth and experience continue to strengthen the agency's commitment to delivering excellence and quality service to our valued customers. This contract renewal will allow Atlas Canada to continue to strengthen their position across Canada for many years to come.

About AMJ Campbell

Since 1934, AMJ Campbell has been helping families and businesses move around the corner and across the globe. Their expert teams provide local, long distance, international, commercial, specialized moving services and dedicated customer service to ensure that each and every move takes place smoothly. As an Atlas Agent, they guarantee professional moving solutions worldwide from start to finish from 30 independently owned and operated locations across Canada. For more information on AMJ Campbell and its relocation services visit www.amjcampbell.com.

About Atlas Canada

Since the van line's Canadian market entry in 1963, Atlas Canada has become the nation's largest long distance residential and corporate mover. With more than 100 agents across Canada you can be sure that Atlas will be there for all your relocation needs. Atlas pioneered the first national Quality Assurance Certificate guarantee in the Canadian moving industry, providing safe, reliable service for all local, long distance, international and cross-border moving in Canada. Atlas Canada and its network of agents take pride in establishing long-lasting relationships with customers demonstrating the highest standard of relocation. For more information on Atlas Van Lines Canada Ltd. and its relocation services visit www.atlasvanlines.ca.

