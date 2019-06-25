Amit Grover and Jandip Deol join Avison Young in Edmonton

Highly regarded industry veterans become Principals, will launch and grow firm's new multi-family practice in Alberta Capital District

EDMONTON, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Cory Wosnack, Avison Young Principal and Managing Director of the company's Edmonton region, announced today the strategic hiring of highly regarded industry veterans Amit Grover and Jandip Deol.

Effective immediately, both Grover and Deol become Principals of Avison Young. Based in Edmonton, they will continue to work as a team, focusing on launching and growing the company's multi-family real estate practice in the Alberta Capital District and beyond. They bring to Avison Young a combined 25-plus years of commercial real estate experience with Colliers International in Edmonton, where Grover was a Senior Vice-President and Deol was a Vice-President.

"We are thrilled to announce that we have recruited an outstanding team to launch our Edmonton-area multi-family practice," comments Wosnack. "This team holds a top-two market-share position, and we expect that with our collaborative approach and their entrepreneurial spirit and professionalism, we will be able to serve our clients in an expanded way to meet their multi-family property needs."

Wosnack continues: "Through the last decade, Amit and Jandip have seen a number of trends occur in the Edmonton multi-family market, from the condo conversion boom of 2006 and the plethora of new suburban development in 2014 to the vertical downtown core developments being announced today. Having worked with private investors of every size, medium-sized and large-scale REITs and pension funds, they truly understand every facet of the Alberta multi-family market, regardless of the economic climate. Jandip's unique skill set combines extensive tax knowledge and analytical skills with a real estate background to provide his clients with an optimal sales experience."

During his career, Grover has been directly involved in the sale of more than 5,000 apartment units and 25 acres of infill and suburban land across Alberta. His total asset sales to date exceed $600 million. Over the course of his career, Deol has been involved in the analysis and sale of more than 3,900 apartment units and $510 million of multi-family real estate in the province. Together, Grover and Deol experienced a career high in 2018, transacting on more than $165 million worth of multi-family real estate while continuing to increase their market share.

"We couldn't be more excited to join Avison Young," says Grover. "The firm provides a worldwide platform with tremendous expertise and support, enabling us to enhance our multi-family investment property services. Avison Young's culture, best-in-class services and distinguished professionals offer an ideal opportunity to launch and grow the multi-family practice in the dynamic Alberta marketplace. Jandip and I were drawn to Avison Young because of its Principal-led and client-centric business model, along with the company's desire to enhance offerings in an underserved niche. By joining Avison Young, we can make decisions at the local level and provide nimble, custom-made solutions for clients based here and elsewhere."

"Under the Avison Young brand, our team will continue to provide creative solutions for diverse multi-family property buyers and sellers, assisting them with acquisitions, dispositions, insights on taxation and other comprehensive analysis," says Deol. "Amit and I look forward to working with our new network of apartment-building transaction experts across the company."

Grover holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in management science from the University of Alberta. Upon graduating, he started the multi-family division for Colliers in 2005 from the ground up.

Prior to entering the commercial real estate industry, Deol was a chartered accountant with Deloitte, providing assurance and advisory services. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in financial accounting from the University of Alberta and a chartered accountant designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada. In the community, he has been active with the Children's Wish Foundation of Canada, serving as the sponsorship chair this past year for the non-profit group's Edmonton Gala, which tripled its sponsorship numbers while Deol was chair.

Also joining Avison Young in Edmonton from Colliers International is Brandon Imada as a Senior Associate. He will continue to work as part of Grover and Deol's team.

"By adding a high-calibre team in Edmonton, we continue to strengthen our Alberta and national capabilities. Avison Young has strong multi-family teams across the country that meet the demands of our multi-family clients – and serve investors with geographically diverse property portfolios who wish to acquire assets in multiple markets," adds Mark Fieder, Avison Young Principal and President, Canada. "Working together, the team will provide apartment-building developers, purchasers and sellers alike with best-in-class representation, advisory and transaction services."

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its Principals. Founded in 1978, with legacies dating back more than 200 years, the company comprises approximately 5,000 real estate professionals in 120 offices in 20 countries. The firm's experts provide value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management and financing services to clients across the office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality sectors.

Avison Young is a 2019 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for eight consecutive years.

