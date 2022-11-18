MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - For the fourth consecutive year, Amilia has been named one of the Best Workplaces™ in Quebec. Independent research by Great Place to Work® found that 97% of Amilia employees say their employer is a great place to work because of its flexible, creative, and collaborative environment.

The Montreal company also appeared on the 2022 list of Best Workplaces in Canada (50-99 employees) for women and for young workers, as well as the 2022 list of Best Workplaces in TechnologyTM in Canada. "Amilia was proudly founded in Quebec and planting strong roots across the province has allowed us to stake our claim in the North American technology sector. Over 130 Amilians are dedicated to broadening access to eCommerce for community organizations and activity businesses, and it is their passion and expertise that fosters our strong company culture and allows us to set our sights on ambitious goals. Transforming the activity and recreation industry is an infinite game, and we are in it for the long haul," says François Gaouette, Founder and CEO of Amilia.

A company that walks the walk

This recognition highlights Amilia's open, innovative and dynamic corporate culture: "We are extremely proud to have been acknowledged once again by Great Place to Work," says Marie-Eve Bolduc, Amilia's VP, Talent & Culture. "These certifications are a testament to the culture we continue to build at our company – one where everyone is encouraged to bring not only their ideas but their true selves to work. It's not just lip service; we really do have a fantastic culture here!"

About Amilia

Founded in 2009, Amilia is on a mission to bring eCommerce to the activity and recreation industry. Its SmartRec platform empowers businesses, community organizations, and Parks & Recreation agencies to make offering, managing, and selling activities online fast and easy. Amilia is providing access to technology and support to 1,200 customers across North America with activity-based eCommerce as a tool for growth and community engagement. For more information, visit www.amilia.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

