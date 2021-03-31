Amid Pandemic, Newcomers Canada's Free Virtual Job Expo Offers Thousands of Quality Jobs Across Canada

"For more than a year employers and job seekers have been navigating the turbulent and frustrating waters of the pandemic. Newcomers Canada is excited to adapt, for the first time ever, providing an opportunity for everyone to join the job expo from the comfort and safety of their own homes," said Erin Flynn, Newcomers Canada. Adding "There are thousands of quality positions for job seekers of all experience levels available at this event."

At the Routes Expo job fair, event attendees will have the opportunity to meet directly with employers, the ability to engage with speakers in live Q&A sessions, and to visit virtual vendor booths.

Exhibitors and sponsors of the events include, ICCRC-CRCIC, Asurion, IFSE Institute, Government of New Brunswick, Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia, WIL Employment Connections, Horizon Health Network, Réseau de santé Vitalité / Vitalité Health Network, Medavie Health Services New Brunswick, New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes, J.D. Irving Limited, Agricultural Alliance of New Brunswick, British Council – IELTS, Bulletproof, Brazolot Migration Group, Beauceron Security, Anglophone East School District, Fiddlehead Technology Inc., Timmins Economic Development, Introhive, ACCESS Community Capital Fund, Paragon Testing Enterprises, Nova Scotia Office of immigration and Population Growth, the Province of PEI, National Bank, Employment Services Centre of Prescott-Russell (CSEPR), Sedin Technologies Corp., PQA Testing, and Seneca College.

Newcomers Canada will be offering both events for free and encourage interested attendees to register for the appropriate event for Eastern Canada or Western Canada here.

Click here to register for Routes Expo West

Click here to register for Routes Expo East

About Newcomers Canada

Canada is home to almost 8 million foreign-born residents or 21.5 per cent of Canada's population, and admits over 470,000 temporary foreign workers, 341,000 permanent residents and 640,000 international students per annum. (2019).

Newcomers Canada is a great place to start navigating your pathway to a life in Canada. We are the leading resource and the largest hub in Canada for people wanting information on Immigration, Education, Settlement and Employment in Canada.

Our mission is to connect newcomers to information about cultural, educational, employment, and business opportunities throughout Canada.

Newcomers Canada connects you with employers, recruiters, governments, education providers, immigration specialists and settlement services. By introducing you with industry leaders, you will create opportunities for yourself and settle into your new life, home, career, and community.

For more information, visit: www.newcomerscanada.ca

