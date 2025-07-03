Amid Industry Pullback, Radius Logistics Bets on the Canadian Economy with 75,000 sq ft Expansion

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Radius Logistics, a leading Canadian third-party logistics (3PL) provider, is proud to announce the opening of its new 75,000 square-foot warehousing and distribution facility in Mississauga, Ontario. Strategically located near Toronto Pearson International Airport and key transportation corridors, the site significantly strengthens Radius' national logistics network.

This expansion more than doubles Radius' warehousing footprint, with integrated facilities now in both Mississauga, ON and Surrey, BC, enabling coast-to-coast service across Canada.

"We see this facility as a turning point—not only for our company but for the businesses that trust us to deliver," said Kristy Doyle, President of Radius Logistics.

"Amid economic uncertainty, Radius is investing in real capacity and long-term infrastructure. We're building a national platform designed to help Canadian and cross-border businesses move forward with certainty."

Built for Resilient Supply Chains

As the logistics industry contends with global tariffs and shifting trade routes, Radius is doubling down on Canadian infrastructure—offering flexible warehousing and transportation solutions for e-commerce brands, B2B distributors, and U.S. companies entering the Canadian market.

Facility Highlights

75,000 sq ft of racked and bulk storage

Advanced inventory and order management systems

Seamless integration with Radius' national transportation network

Close access to major air, rail, and cross-border hubs

Supporting E-Commerce, B2B, and Cross-Border Brands

Radius' expanded footprint enables it to better serve e-commerce brands, B2B distributors, and U.S. companies entering the Canadian market. With warehouse capacity in both Eastern and Western Canada, the company provides national fulfillment, intermodal transportation, and value-added services designed for scalability and speed.

"This expansion represents more than just square footage," said Paul Chess, Vice President of Supply Chain Solutions at Radius Logistics. "It's a strategic move to lead the market. We're growing alongside our clients and building infrastructure that reflects the future of supply chain management in Canada."

Ready This Summer

The Mississauga warehouse will be fully operational in July 2025, offering high-performance warehousing, fulfillment, and distribution services for new and existing clients.

About Radius Logistics: Kristy Doyle, President, T 604 541 1910, [email protected], www.radiuslogistics.com