AMI Announces Collaboration with Ampere® to Support Ampere-based Servers in the Upcoming Release of AMI Data Center Manager (DCM)

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- AMI®, the global leader in dynamic firmware for worldwide computing, is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Ampere Computing, bringing official support for Ampere-based servers in the upcoming release of AMI Data Center Manager (DCM) in early 2025.

As part of this collaboration, AMI DCM will offer comprehensive support for popular Ampere-based server models, such as the HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11, Supermicro MegaDC ARS-110M-NR, and Gigabyte G242-P31 servers. As a result, Ampere-powered data centers—including Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) running cloud-native workloads, High-Performance Computing (HPC) for AI use cases, and enterprises transitioning to energy-efficient infrastructure – will gain a powerful and comprehensive solution to efficiently manage their environments and achieve sustainability goals.

AMI DCM is an advanced on-premises data center management software solution, providing real-time monitoring and management of server health, power consumption, thermal performance, carbon emissions, utilization, firmware, and overall infrastructure efficiency. It collects, analyzes, and aggregates data and telemetry from all devices, and delivers actionable insights to data center administrators and operators through a single-pane-of-glass web console.

"At Ampere, we are transforming the future of cloud computing with innovative, power-efficient processors that deliver exceptional performance and scalability," said Pete Baker, Vice President of Customer & Developer Engineering at Ampere Computing. "Our collaboration with AMI strengthens our commitment to creating robust, secure, and highly optimized systems for data centers and cloud environments. Through our joint support of AMI DCM, we will offer cutting-edge solutions for Ampere customers that empower them to meet their growing management and sustainability requirements."

"We are proud to collaborate with Ampere to officially support Ampere-based servers in the upcoming release of AMI DCM," said Sanjoy Maity, CEO AMI. AMI DCM has a strong roadmap ahead, and our collaboration with Ampere will continue to be an essential part of it as we broaden its focus and adapt to the evolving demands of the data center ecosystem. This collaboration marks another milestone in AMI's mission to support diverse server platforms and architectures, and our commitment to delivering intelligent, scalable, and sustainable solutions for modern data centers."

