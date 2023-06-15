AMF publishes summary of corporate finance oversight and regulatory activities

MONTRÉAL, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") today published the annual Summary of Oversight and Regulatory Activities of the Direction principale du financement des sociétés (AMF Corporate Finance), which highlights the main activities carried out during the year ended December 31, 2022.

"Capital raising was more moderate in 2022 owing, in particular, to the steep rise in interest rates and the most significant inflationary trend of the last 30 years," said Hugo Lacroix, AMF Superintendent, Securities Markets. "However, this situation has enabled us to focus our efforts on carrying out initiatives to modernize the regulatory framework and optimize our monitoring activities."

After presenting a profile of Québec companies, the summary sets out the AMF's key findings from its oversight activities and provides industry stakeholders with guidance on preparing regulatory compliant offering and continuous disclosure documents.

As in previous years, the AMF also provides an overview of recent and ongoing regulatory initiatives, including both projects to reduce compliance burden and projects to address current environmental, social and governance issues.

Lastly, in the section dedicated to innovation, the AMF discusses recent developments in connection with the regulation of cryptoasset trading platforms and the migration of the national electronic systems to SEDAR+.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

