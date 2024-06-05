AMF cautions Quebeckers about MaVie / Ultron

MONTRÉAL, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") is warning Québec's investing public about certain activities of MaVie Lab Ltd. ("MaVie"), Ultron Technologies Incorporated ("Ultron"), FlipMe and Lottoday.

On May 21, 2024, following a hearing held without the presence of the respondents, the Tribunal administratif des marchés financiers (the "Tribunal") issued orders (in French only) against MaVie, Ultron, FlipMe, Lottoday, Nick Lemay, Stéphane Plante1 and Nathalie Mercier2 (the "Respondents").

According to an ongoing AMF investigation, the Respondents committed and continue to commit alleged breaches of the Securities Act by distributing forms of investments without a prospectus subject to a receipt issued by the AMF or an appropriate exemption and by acting as securities brokers or advisers without being registered with the AMF.

The forms of investments covered by the AMF's request include crypto contracts under the names "Staking Hub NFT," "Gaming Hub NFT" and "Payment Hub NFT."

The Tribunal determined that immediate action was required by it, particularly because the Respondents had allegedly organized promotional and solicitation activities, including a major event on June 8 and 9, 2024.

The Tribunal ordered the Respondents to cease engaging in any transaction in securities. The Tribunal also prohibited the Respondents from acting as brokers or advisers within the meaning of the Securities Act.

The Tribunal ordered Nick Lemay, Stéphane Plante and Nathalie Mercier to remove, within five days of notification of its decision, any announcement, advertisement or other publication of same nature relating to any forms of investment subject to the Securities Act that were being promoted and/or offered through MaVie.

The Tribunal also ordered MaVie and any person operating its website to block access to the mavie.global site within 30 days of its decision and to inform users of the site so that they may withdraw any assets they have on it and close their accounts. The respondents Ultron, FlipMe and Lottoday, for their part, must block access to their websites within five days of the decision.

The Respondents have 15 days from the date of the decision to file a notice of contestation.

Call to consumers

If you have information that could help the AMF in its ongoing investigation in this matter, please contact the AMF at [email protected].

_____________________________ 1 Stéphane Plante should not be confused with Stéphane Plante who holds certificate No. 182203 in damage insurance (broker) and carries on activities with Optimax Assurances inc. 2 Nathalie Mercier should not be confused with Nathalie Mercier who holds certificate No. 123709 in damage insurance (agent) and carries on activities with Desjardins General Insurance Inc.

