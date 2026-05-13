American Express Expands Acceptance Across Popular Canadian Restaurant Chains

New merchant signings reinforce Amex's commitment to expanding everyday acceptance for Cardmembers

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - American Express is pleased to announce expanded acceptance at three well-known Canadian restaurant chains: Chuck's Roadhouse, Smoke's Poutinerie and Mandy's Salads, giving Cardmembers more places to enjoy and be rewarded for dining experiences across Canada.

From poutine and premium steaks to fresh salads, this expansion reflects American Express' ongoing commitment to increasing acceptance in places where Cardmembers love to dine. Dining is one of the top passion areas for Amex Cardmembers, who spent an average of $3,000 (CAD) on dining and made an average of 75+ dining purchases in 2025.1 American Express is accepted at millions of places across Canada,2 including many dining locations.

"We are committed to ensuring our Cardmembers can use their Amex wherever they live, work and travel," said Kerri-Ann Santaguida, Vice President and General Manager of American Express Merchant Services, Canada. "By welcoming these popular restaurants and dining spots to our network, we're giving Cardmembers more choice and flexibility than ever."

These newly accepting locations build on the significant advancements Amex has made in recent years to grow acceptance in Canada, including at many of the fast food, coffee and dining locations Cardmembers frequent. Since 2021, Amex Card-accepting dining locations in Canada have increased by over 1.5x.3

American Express is a proud longstanding sponsor of Restaurants Canada and Association Restauration Québec, supporting Amex's goal of serving as a trusted partner to the hospitality and foodservice industries. Through these partnerships, Amex has deepened relationships across the industry, supported business growth by providing valuable resources and insights, and expanded the number of places that welcome Amex Cards.

Additionally, through its sponsorship of MTLàTABLE, American Express helps drive traffic to participating restaurants while making it easier for Cardmembers to discover and enjoy Montréal's diverse culinary scene.

For more information about American Express Card acceptance in Canada, visit American Express Maps.4

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express in Canada, visit amex.ca, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ and ir.americanexpress.com and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

1Source: American Express internal merchant spend data from January 2025 to December 2025. 2Source: American Express internal data. Based on American Express Card‑accepting merchant locations in Canada as of December 2025. 3 Source: Based on internal comparison of American Express Card-accepting merchant locations in 2021 to American Express Card-accepting merchant locations in 2025. Accurate as of Dec 31, 2025. 4American Express Maps features eligible American Express Card accepting merchants and is intended for general reference purposes only. It does not represent a comprehensive list of all Card accepting merchants. Data is updated from time to time and may not be 100% accurate. For a list of eligibility criteria or to access Frequently Asked Questions, please visit icm.aexp-static.com/content/dam/one-amex/merchant/en-ca/footer/default/CAFAQs.pdf.

SOURCE American Express Canada