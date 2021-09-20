Amerijet Appoints Exp-Air Cargo as its General Sales & Service Agent in Canada

"With two weekly departures from Canada to Miami, Exp-Air Cargo will offer great connectivity to the Amerijet network," said Danny Olynick, President. "We offer solutions for all types of shipments from general cargo, personal effects to dangerous goods, oversize shipments, and temperature-controlled shipments."

"We are delighted to partner with Exp-Air to broaden our reach across Canada. Exp-Air has the expertise to support both our B2C and B2B business," said Eric Wilson, Amerijet's Chief Commercial Officer. "With Canada's strong ties to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Latin America, the partnership with Exp-Air Cargo will provide the Canadian market seamless and reliable access to our all-cargo services."

About Exp-Air Cargo

Established in 1990, Exp-Air Cargo specializes in airline cargo sales & management. With partners across the globe, Exp-Air Cargo offers a wide range of solutions to fulfill all transportation needs. Exp-Air Cargo provides a customer-focused and personalized approach to the special business needs of its customers. More information about Exp-Air Cargo can be accessed at www.expaircargo.com.

About Amerijet

Amerijet operates its dedicated freighter fleet of B767 and B757 aircraft throughout the United States, Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, and Western Europe. The Company provides its service region with more than 8,250 dedicated freighter flights annually. In addition to scheduled service flights, Amerijet offers worldwide long-and short–term ACMI, CMI and full–service charters to leading shippers and logistics partners, and it provides regular air cargo services to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Amerijet's global network, including our interline partners and general sales agents, reaches 350+ destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East with seamless and transparent transportation solutions for customers shipping time–sensitive, valuable, hazardous, temperature–controlled and other cargo types. More information about Amerijet can be accessed at www.amerijet.com.

SOURCE Amerijet International Airlines

For further information: Christine Richard, [email protected]