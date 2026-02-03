Issued on behalf of Americore Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- EquityInsider.com News Commentary -- Across the Americas, leaders are urging action to meet the coming demand of all kinds of minerals and metals that are in increasingly higher demand. Treasury Secretary Bessent's January mobilization of 12 nations to secure critical mineral supply chains[1] was immediately reinforced by the Department of Energy's $134 million commitment to domestic rare earth production[2]. This structural realignment federalizes the de-risking of North American projects, creating a premium environment for Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF), USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR), Denison Mines (NYSE-A: DNN) (TSX: DML), Canada Nickel Company (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF), and Bravo Mining (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF).

Fitch's BMI forecasts the global silver market deficit will persist throughout 2026 as industrial consumption eclipses mine supply for a fifth consecutive year[3]. With the International Energy Agency projecting 40-50% electricity demand growth by 2035[4], institutions are rotating capital toward the sovereign assets required to sustain this urgent infrastructure expansion.

Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF) is advancing a strategic initiative at its Trinity Silver Project in Nevada that could unlock near-term cash flow in today's ~$100 silver market. The company announced it is evaluating options to monetize historic surface stockpiles that potentially contain approximately 400,000 ounces of silver in oxide material and 365,000 ounces in sulphide material, material that is already mined and sitting at surface without the typical delays associated with starting new mining operations.

The timing matters because silver prices have surged past $100 per ounce, making previously marginal stockpiles economically interesting. Americore is reviewing two processing pathways: off-site toll processing that could enable rapid monetization with limited capital requirements, or construction of an on-site pilot plant offering greater control over recoveries and long-term scalability. The company plans reverse circulation drilling, backhoe trenching, and metallurgical testing to confirm grades and optimize processing methods, with results expected to guide processing decisions and economic evaluations.

"Evaluating the monetization of historic stockpiles is a highly strategic move," stated Jeff Poloni, CEO of Americore. "It provides potential near-term value, delivers critical metallurgical insights, and helps accelerate Trinity toward a PEA."

The Trinity Project sits in Pershing County, Nevada, just 23 miles from Lovelock, in an area with established infrastructure and proven silver production history. Between 1987 and 1988, U.S. Borax mined over one million tons from the historic Trinity pit and produced approximately five million ounces of silver through heap-leach operations, proving the district can generate real metal.

Americore has been aggressively expanding its land position over the past several months, which matters because controlling more prospective ground means more potential ounces. The company now controls approximately 22,700 acres through direct staking and a strategic option agreement with Primus Resources for claims that returned grab samples as high as 1,690 grams per tonne silver. This expansion means the company now controls all ground covered by a 2012 historic resource estimate that tripled the resource base to 36 million ounces of silver equivalent.

The company recently completed a drone magnetometer survey covering 312 line kilometers to map structural trends, with results expected to support upcoming drill targeting. Near-term exploration plans include drilling 5 to 10 core holes twinning historic drillholes to verify data and provide fresh material for metallurgical testing, followed by step-out drilling toward a new mineral resource estimate targeted for Q2 2026.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Americore Resources at:

https://equity-insider.com/2026/01/12/the-only-silver-that-matters-now-is-silver-you-can-touch/ https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/14/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) has announced entry into a non-binding Letter of Intent with the U.S. Department of Commerce covering $1.6 billion including $277 million in proposed federal funding and a $1.3 billion proposed senior secured loan under the CHIPS Act. The company has concurrently raised $1.5 billion in a private sector PIPE transaction anchored by Inflection Point, bringing total capital to $3.1 billion.

"This landmark collaboration with the U.S. Government represents a transformative step in USA Rare Earth's mission to secure and grow a resilient, independent domestic rare earth value chain," said Barbara Humpton, CEO of USA Rare Earth. "We are grateful to President Trump, Secretary Lutnick, and Secretary Wright for their support and recognition of the strategic importance of rare earth materials and permanent magnets."

The capital will accelerate development of a mine-to-magnet platform that by 2030 will extract 40,000 metric tons per day of rare earth feedstock from the Round Top deposit beginning commercial production in 2028. USA Rare Earth will process 8,000 metric tons per annum of heavy rare earth elements and critical mineral oxides including dysprosium, terbium, yttrium, and hafnium.

Denison Mines (NYSE-A: DNN) (TSX: DML) announced grid power availability at the future Phoenix in-situ recovery uranium mine site following completion of a new 138kV transmission line by SaskPower. The six-kilometer transmission line connects Phoenix to Saskatchewan's existing grid infrastructure and provides access to up to 8.8 MW of power under a five-year supply agreement.

"We thank SaskPower for the safe installation of the new high-voltage transmission line, on schedule and on budget," said David Cates, President and CEO of Denison Mines. "As power is a crucial component of planned site infrastructure for Project construction and future operation, the availability of grid power supply at the site represents a major Project milestone."

The electrification milestone significantly de-risks Phoenix construction as grid power is on the critical path for establishing the freeze wall surrounding the initial mining area. Denison Mines has procured long-lead electrical distribution equipment including the main transformer, substation components, and switchgear, all scheduled for delivery and installation during the first construction year, subject to final regulatory approvals and investment decision.

Canada Nickel Company (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) has awarded Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC a contract to commence detailed engineering for the Process Plant and supporting infrastructure at the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project. The company targets commencing construction on Crawford by year-end following significant endorsements from the federal government with the referral to the Major Projects Office and last week's announcement naming Crawford to Ontario's One Project, One Process framework.

"After receiving significant endorsements from the federal government with the referral to the Major Projects Office, and last week's announcement naming Crawford to Ontario's One Project, One Process framework, we are very pleased to move to this next stage in Crawford's development with Ausenco, a global engineering and consulting leader," said Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel Company. "Ausenco brings extensive experience to the project, having partnered with us since the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment in 2020, the Feasibility Study in 2023, and front-end engineering design in 2025."

Ausenco has played a key role in the successful delivery of the Detour Gold project in this region and brings proven experience delivering large-scale greenfield processing plants in Ontario. Canada Nickel Company is building an Integrated Project Team to lead delivery of the Crawford Nickel Project.

Bravo Mining (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF) has welcomed the publication of Presidential Decree No. 12,823 signed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva formally creating the Export Processing Zone of Barcarena in the Municipality of Barcarena, State of Pará. Bravo Mining has been selected to anchor the ZPE Barcarena, becoming the first mineral project ever designated as an anchor tenant of a Brazilian ZPE.

"The signing of the Presidential Decree formally creating the ZPE Barcarena is a significant milestone for Bravo Mining and materially advances regulatory certainty around our development scenario," said Luís Azevedo, Chairman and CEO of Bravo Mining. "Coming on the heels of the recent closing of our oversubscribed equity financing for net proceeds of ~C$81.8 million, completed amid strong investor demand and an improving PGM price environment, with the 4PGE basket price now approximately 60% higher than the price used in our PEA, this development further reinforces our confidence in the long-term strategic positioning of the Luanga Project."

The publication strengthens the company's Alternate Case development scenario detailed in its Preliminary Economic Assessment which contemplates use of the ZPE Barcarena fiscal framework to enable local processing and vertical integration of metals potentially produced from the Luanga palladium, platinum, rhodium, gold and nickel project. The ZPE provides access to structural benefits including potential capital and operating cost savings through exemptions on imported equipment and tax-advantaged export treatment.

Article Source: https://equity-insider.com/2026/01/12/the-only-silver-that-matters-now-is-silver-you-can-touch/

CONTACT:

Equity Insider

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity Insider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee which has since expired for Ares Strategic Mining Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Ares Strategic Mining Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ owns shares of Ares Strategic Mining Inc. which were purchased in the open market, and through private placements in the past, and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will sell shares of Ares Strategic Mining Inc. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by Ares Strategic Mining Inc.; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Ares Strategic Mining Inc. and will sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES:

1. https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0356

2. https://www.energy.gov/cmm/critical-minerals-and-materials-program

3. https://www.mining.com/silver-market-deficit-to-continue-throughout-2026-says-fitchs-bmi/

4. https://www.weforum.org/stories/2026/01/electricity-demand-decarbonization-economic-growth/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2840019/5749961/Equity_Insider_Logo.jpg