$170B Patent Cliff Ignites Biotech Deal Wave: Late-Stage Platforms Command Premium

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- The oncology sector is undergoing a massive capital rotation driven by over 50 FDA approvals in 2025, with 20 arriving in Q4 alone[1]. This regulatory surge signals deep institutional confidence in late-stage platforms capable of commercial conversion. The trend accelerated in January 2026 as Big Pharma intensified its race to acquire assets ahead of a $170 billion patent cliff[2]. Acquirers are now bypassing early-stage speculation to secure validated Phase 3 data and manufacturing infrastructure. This structural shift has directed institutional focus toward Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB), ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT), and Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ: GLSI).

Institutions are prioritizing platforms that can navigate Phase 3 trials, where approximately 50% of candidates still fail[3]. Demonstrated regulatory alignment has become the critical de-risking factor for capital allocation. This environment creates asymmetric upside for organizations that have secured the FDA's flexible approach to BLA submissions and manufacturing validation[4]. The market is now placing a premium on specialized leadership combined with registration-enabling data in commercial-scale disease categories.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) is building out its leadership team as it moves its cancer treatment pelareorep through late-stage clinical trials targeting several gastrointestinal cancers.

The company recently announced two key hires: John McAdory as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Operations, and Yujun Wu as Vice President, Head of Biostatistics. McAdory comes from CG Oncology, where he ran late-stage clinical trials for oncolytic virus therapies (cancer-fighting viruses, similar to pelareorep). Wu joins from Morphic Therapeutic, where he led the statistics department through the company's sale to Eli Lilly, and previously designed multiple Phase 3 oncology trials at Takeda. Both bring the specific expertise needed to execute the complex, multi-country registration trials that determine whether a drug gets FDA approval.

"John's background running complex, late-stage oncology trials makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead Oncolytics' next phase of execution," said Jared Kelly, CEO of Oncolytics Biotech. "As we progress toward pivotal and registration-enabling studies in anal, pancreatic, and colorectal cancers, his experience will be critical to ensuring disciplined execution, speed, and regulatory alignment."

These hires complete a significant management upgrade. Kelly and Chief Business Officer Andrew Aromando both joined from Ambrx Biopharma, which sold to Johnson & Johnson for $2 billion in 2024. The company also added three leading cancer specialists from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center to its gastrointestinal tumor scientific advisory board.

The clinical data driving this expansion looks compelling. In colorectal cancer, pelareorep combined with chemotherapy and a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor achieved a 33% response rate in patients with KRAS mutations (a genetic marker found in about 40% of colorectal cancers). That's three times better than the 6-11% response rate chemotherapy and a VEGF inhibitor typically achieves in these patients. Response rate measures the percentage of patients whose tumors shrink significantly or disappear entirely.

In anal cancer, where treatment options are extremely limited after first-line therapy fails, pelareorep is showing even stronger results. Third-line patients (those who've already failed two prior treatments) saw a 29% response rate with responses lasting around 17 months. That nearly triples the historical benchmarks in a setting where no FDA-approved treatments currently exist.

In second-line patients, the 30% response rate more than doubled the 13.8% benchmark for the only FDA-approved immunotherapy available, with responses lasting 15.5 months versus 9.5 months for standard treatment.

Oncolytics has also secured FDA agreement on its Phase 3 trial design for pancreatic cancer, clearing the way to launch what would be the only immunotherapy registration trial currently planned for this notoriously difficult-to-treat disease.

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) along with partner Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) announced topline results from the Phase 3 EPCORE DLBCL-1 trial evaluating epcoritamab in adult patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The study demonstrated improvement in progression-free survival with a hazard ratio of 0.74, along with improvements in complete response rates and duration of response, though overall survival did not reach statistical significance.

EPCORE DLBCL-1 is the first Phase 3 study to demonstrate PFS improvement in patients with relapsed/refractory DLBCL treated with a CD3xCD20 T-cell engaging bispecific monotherapy. AbbVie and Genmab will engage global regulatory authorities to discuss next steps while continuing to evaluate epcoritamab across treatment lines and hematologic malignancies.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) reported preliminary full-year 2025 ZYNLONTA net product revenue of approximately $73 million, up from $69.3 million in 2024, with fourth quarter revenue of approximately $22 million representing growth from $16.4 million in the prior-year period. Updated data from the LOTIS-7 Phase 1b trial demonstrated an 89.8% best overall response rate and 77.6% complete response rate across 49 efficacy-evaluable patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

"During 2025, we delivered meaningful progress across our ZYNLONTA clinical program and extended our expected cash runway at least to 2028," said Ameet Mallik, CEO of ADC Therapeutics. "Assuming positive results, we anticipate potential compendia inclusion for each in the first half of 2027 with LOTIS-5 regulatory approvals to follow."

The company expects topline data from its LOTIS-5 Phase 3 confirmatory trial in second-quarter 2026, with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $261 million providing runway at least to 2028. ADC Therapeutics has also completed IND-enabling activities for its PSMA-targeting ADC program.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ: GLSI) announced the FDA has reviewed and approved the use of the first commercial lot of GP2 vials in its Phase III FLAMINGO-01 trial evaluating GLSI-100, an immunotherapy designed to prevent breast cancer recurrences. Preliminary analysis from the non-HLA-A*02 arm shows approximately 80% reduction in recurrence rate, trending similarly to Phase IIb trial results.

"With our manufacturing investments in 2023 and 2024, and now the FDA's review and approval to use the first commercial lot of finished GP2 vials in FLAMINGO-01, we have taken major steps to further de-risk the filing of a BLA in the US," said Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences. "We plan to start using these new GP2 vials in the coming weeks at all 40 US sites."

The 250-patient non-HLA-A*02 arm is now fully enrolled, representing five times more treated patients than the Phase IIb trial. Greenwich LifeSciences holds Fast Track designation for GLSI-100 and plans to submit manufacturing data to regulatory agencies in Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

