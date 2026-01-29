Mining Sector Rerating: Brownfield Advantage Drives Record Operating Margins in 2026

Issued on behalf of Golden Goose Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary -- The global mining industry is making a decisive shift toward brownfield expansion[1]. A recent study confirms that capital is now flowing primarily into existing mine infrastructure instead of risky new discoveries. These brownfield restarts deliver production timelines that are 50% to 70% faster than greenfield projects[2]. By using pre-existing permits and infrastructure, developers can significantly lower their capital investment and lower their development risk. This structural shift is putting a bright spotlight on Golden Goose Resources Corp. (CSE: GGR), San Lorenzo Gold (TSXV: SLG) (OTCPK: SNLGF), Solitario Resources (NYSE-A: XPL) (TSX: SLR), TRX Gold (NYSE-A: TRX) (TSX: TRX), and LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF).

Large-scale mining deals are projected to rise by 45% through 2026 as major producers look for assets with established infrastructure[3]. With gold producers now seeing operating margins that exceed $3,000 per ounce, the competition for high-quality assets is reaching a peak[4]. This cycle favors companies that are positioned along the production pathway with proven metallurgy and multiple technical advantages. For the retail investor, the primary value driver is the combination of fast-tracked production and a record price environment.

Golden Goose Resources Corp. (CSE: GGR) is a Canadian mineral exploration company that has just taken a major step forward in its strategy to build a portfolio of high-grade precious metal projects across proven mining jurisdictions. The company announced it has signed a definitive agreement with Valcheta Exploraciones S.A.S. to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Gran Esperanza Project, a district-scale epithermal gold-silver property in Río Negro Province, Argentina.

For investors unfamiliar with the company, Golden Goose Resources is focused on exploring and advancing gold, silver, and lithium assets in both South America and Canada. Gran Esperanza now represents what management describes as a transformative addition to the portfolio, covering approximately 44,400 hectares of year-round accessible terrain.

"Signing the Definitive Agreement for Gran Esperanza represents an important milestone and transformative step for Golden Goose," said Dustin Nanos, CEO of Golden Goose. "The Project stands out due to its favorable structural and geological setting, confirmation of numerous surface-exposed vein networks, excellent historical reported grades, and outstanding site access. During a site visit in December, our team visited confirmed gold-mineralized veins on the property. Despite being preliminary, these results and observed vein density are very encouraging. The information collected to date positions Gran Esperanza as a compelling, drill-ready exploration project with the potential to rapidly deliver high-impact results. We look forward to advancing the project through systematic surface exploration programs on the property."

The Gran Esperanza Project sits in the Los Menucos District within the North Patagonian Massif, a region gaining attention for its high-grade precious metal potential. Historical work on the property has mapped over 10 kilometres of low-sulfidation epithermal gold veins exposed at surface, with veins averaging between one and five metres in width.

Perhaps most compelling for investors, historical channel sampling has returned grades up to 2.0 metres at 24.0 grams per tonne gold, while rock chip samples have hit as high as 24.4 grams per tonne gold. During a December 2025 site visit, Golden Goose Resources collected four rock-chip samples from exposed mineralized veins, with three returning gold values above 2.0 grams per tonne, including one sample grading 14.34 grams per tonne gold.

The property benefits from excellent infrastructure, located just two kilometres from a paved highway with gentle topography and numerous secondary roads providing year-round access. Adding to the project's appeal, Golden Goose Resources is surrounded by major operators in the district, including Southern Copper, which controls an adjacent ready-to-drill target.

San Lorenzo Gold (TSXV: SLG) (OTCPK: SNLGF) has intersected five sections of mineralization totaling 222.4 meters in the first hole of its current drilling program at the Salvadora property in Chile. Hole SAL-04-25 delivered 1.09 grams per tonne gold over 132.2 metres with four additional mineralized intervals suggesting continuation of the porphyry system encountered 350 meters to the southwest, anchored by chargeability and resistivity anomalies identified during expanded geophysical programs.

The mineralization represents upper levels of a porphyry system at Cerro Blanco with significant alteration visible 1.7 kilometers to the northeast warranting additional induced polarization surveying and follow-up drilling. San Lorenzo Gold is advancing Phase 6 drilling across multiple targets at Salvadora with management confident that several significant gold and copper enriched epithermal and porphyry style systems exist within the property boundaries based on prior drilling results from four different target areas.

Solitario Resources (NYSE-A: XPL) (TSX: SLR) acquired the Bright Angel copper-gold project in Colorado, where mineralized porphyry stockwork contains significant values of gold and copper over an area approximately 750 metres long and 600 metres wide. The property was originally discovered in the late 1960s and drilled by Anaconda Copper in 1970, but has sat idle for 50 years until Solitario Resources acquired rights to earn 100% interest in September 2025, with surface sampling returning consistently anomalous to strong gold and copper values.

"With gold and copper prices at all-time highs, we are extremely excited about the potential of our newly acquired Bright Angel gold-copper property," said Chris Herald, President and CEO of Solitario Resources. "Our geologic evaluation of Bright Angel is that it is an alkaline pipe-like porphyry system characterized by potentially high grades for both gold and copper with deep roots."

The company has submitted a Notice of Intent to the U.S. Forest Service to commence exploration drilling and is working on submitting a Plan of Operations. Solitario Resources maintains a diversified portfolio including the Golden Crest gold project in South Dakota, the Cat Creek molybdenum-rhenium project in Colorado, and joint venture interests in the Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru.

TRX Gold (TSX: TRX) (NYSE-A: TRX) delivered record results in Q1 2026, pouring 6,597 ounces of gold and selling 6,492 ounces at an average realized price of $3,860 per ounce, generating revenue of $25.1 million and EBITDA of $13.2 million. The company achieved a 57% gross profit margin while maintaining zero lost time injuries at its Buckreef Gold operation in Tanzania.

"In Q1, we once again delivered record results, in line with guidance shared last quarter, pouring a record 6,597 ounces of gold and selling 6,492 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $3,860 per ounce, generating revenue of $25.1 million, gross profit of $14.2 million (57% margin) and EBITDA of $13.2 million (53% margin)," said Stephen Mullowney, CEO of TRX Gold. "The strong cash flow in a record gold price environment has enabled us to meaningfully reinvest in TRX Gold's growth."

TRX Gold remains on track to achieve fiscal 2026 production guidance of 25,000-30,000 ounces at total cash costs of $1,400-$1,600 per ounce. The company has grown its ROM stockpile to an estimated 22,891 ounces of contained gold and is executing plans to expand processing capacity to 3,000+ tpd.

LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) is advancing its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Swanson Gold Deposit while progressing restart work at its fully-permitted Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec. The company recently closed $7.8 million in financing to fully fund the mill restart, with the facility currently rated at 750 tonnes per day capacity and scalable to 1,000 tpd under the PEA base case.

"LaFleur Minerals is pleased with the technical milestones achieved to date, which represent strong progress as we advance toward delivery of a fully integrated PEA for our 100%-owned Swanson Gold Deposit and nearby Beacon Gold Mill," said Paul Ténière, CEO of LaFleur Minerals. "This work positions the Company to continue to fast track its streamlined development strategy centred on a restart of gold production at the Beacon Gold Mill located within one of Canada's most established and well-supported Abitibi Gold Belt and Val-Dor, Quebec, gold-mining districts."

The Swanson Gold Project holds a total Indicated Mineral Resource of 123,400 ounces of contained gold at 1.8 g/t and Inferred Resource of 64,500 ounces at 2.3 g/t. LaFleur Minerals is evaluating longer-term expansion scenarios to 3,000-4,000 tpd, supported by potential rail infrastructure enhancements with Canadian National Railway for efficient material transport.

