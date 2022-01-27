Operating 17 manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico, kitchen and bath cabinet manufacturer and distributor American Woodmark Corporation leverages Tecsys software to operate its centralized distribution in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ --Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, is delighted to announce that Winchester Virginia-based kitchen and bath cabinet manufacturer and distributor American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) has begun a national supply chain transformation initiative to drive operational efficiency across its major warehousing and distribution facilities by leveraging Tecsys' warehouse management software, Elite™ WMS. Having initiated the supply chain execution system overhaul in April 2021, the company seeks to expand the Tecsys environment in order to optimize logistics resources and provide a platform for continued growth.

"Our industry faces margin pressure by way of materials, logistics and labor, so it is incumbent on us to seek out ways to control operational costs," explains Mike Feighery, VP Supply Chain at American Woodmark Corporation. "Addressing supply chain inefficiencies with Tecsys software gives us a means to optimize our operations in response to the shifting conditions. It gives us better flexibility, visibility, and the platform to be able to scale in size or complexity depending on the market."

The Tecsys solution will be progressively deployed across all American Woodmark distribution facilities, optimizing intra-network logistics and streamlining warehouse and delivery management. This supply chain transformation project improves business intelligence for benchmarking industry KPIs, breaks down warehousing and distribution silos, and provides end-to-end asset and inventory visibility. The comprehensive rollout will afford American Woodmark the functionality to be effective stewards of supply chain resources in the context of market and global volatility.

"An effective national distribution strategy combines buildings, technology, people, infrastructure, and everything in between," explains Bill King, chief revenue officer at Tecsys. "As we work with American Woodmark, we are delighted that our robust and scalable Elite™ WMS solution is part of this formula for success. The scope of this project will provide significant operational and financial benefit as it rolls out, and we look forward to supporting American Woodmark's supply chain optimization journey."

About American Woodmark Corporation

American Woodmark celebrates the creativity in all of us. With over 10,000 employees and more than a dozen brands, we're one of the nation's largest cabinet manufacturers. From inspiration to installation, we help people find their unique style and turn their home into a space for self-expression. By partnering with major home centers, builders, and independent dealers and distributors, we spark the imagination of homeowners and designers and bring their vision to life. Across our service and distribution centers, our corporate office, and manufacturing facilities, you'll always find the same commitment to customer satisfaction, integrity, teamwork, and excellence. Visit americanwoodmark.com to learn more and start building something distinctly your own.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

