American Standard Kicks-Off Integrated Partnership with Corus Entertainment's HGTV Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - American Standard, part of the LIXIL Corporation, maker of pioneering water and housing products, is pleased to announce that the company will become the official supplier of kitchen and bath plumbing fixtures for multiple television series on Corus Entertainment's HGTV Canada. The partnership includes the popular series $ave My Reno, which premieres on February 18 at 9 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. PT and brand new show Family Home Overhaul, featuring 14 of the network's top contractors and designers starting April 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

"It's an exciting time for American Standard to be partnering with HGTV Canada," said Val Malone, President & General Manager for LIXIL Canada Inc. "There are so many different American Standard products that are leading the way when it comes to residential kitchen and bathroom design. By showcasing our innovative and design-savvy products through these shows, we hope to inspire viewers and demonstrate how American Standard can help elevate the home's complete look, from the kitchen to the master bathroom."

Products that will be featured throughout the series include the Beale MeasureFill™ pull-down kitchen faucet, the first on the market to deliver an adjustable set volume of water on demand. American Standard's sleek Studio S bathroom and kitchen collection, in a fashionable matte black finish, will also make an appearance, completing the stylish home renovations.

American Standard is no stranger when it comes to working with some of the industry's biggest names who are part of HGTV Canada's celebrity roster. The new partnership adds to the current collaboration with contractor Kate Campbell, a long-time guest star on several HGTV Canada programs.

"Having a trusted household legacy brand like American Standard join us on multiple home and renovation series on HGTV Canada is a natural fit," said Barb McKergow, Senior Vice President of National Revenue, Corus Entertainment. "American Standard provides excellent solutions to design challenges within our extensive catalogue of lifestyle content. The breadth of their collections continues to allow us to integrate their products seamlessly into our Canadian original series."

Beyond product integration on both shows, the partnership will also include digital and social activations. Audiences can tune in to HGTV Canada or check out HGTV.ca to see American Standard in featured episodes and resource guides.

