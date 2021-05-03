American Eagle Begins Trading on TSX Venture Under the Symbol 'AE'

TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /CNW/ - American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today, May 3, 2021, it has begun trading its common shares under the symbol 'AE' on the TSX Venture Exchange. For more information on American Eagle please see our Investor Presentation and Introductory webinar featuring CEO Anthony Moreau:

American Eagle is a Nevada-focused exploration company whose flagship asset is the Golden Trend Project, immediately adjacent to Nevada Gold Mine's (Barrick and Newmont JV) Goldrush deposit within the Cortez Trend. American Eagle is exploring for large Carlin-style type deposits within the same geologic environment as the adjacent Goldrush and Cortez Mines.

Anthony Moreau, CEO of American Eagle, stated the following: "Golden Trend is underexplored given its prime location, attached to Newmont and Barrick's operations. American Eagle has a clear plan in place to move the project quickly forward towards a drill program."

American Eagle is part of the Ore Group of companies and is led by a strong technical and corporate team who collectively own 44% of American Eagle's shares. The Company has a tight share structure and enough cash to fund the first phase of its exploration program.

About American Eagle Gold Corp.:

American Eagle Gold is focused on exploring its flagship property, Golden Trend. The property is located on the Cortez Trend, next door to Barrick Gold and Newmont Mining's Gold Rush and Cortez Mine, which host significant gold resources [and reserves]. The Company plans to drill and advance its relatively unexplored property and continue to focus on acquiring and advancing gold projects in the area.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the listing of the Company's Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange and the anticipated timing thereof, the planned work program on the Golden Trend project and the timing of the program milestones. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. American Eagle Gold Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to American Eagle Gold Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by American Eagle Gold Corp. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under American Eagle Gold Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

