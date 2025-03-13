American Chemistry Congratulates Canada on 40 Years of Responsible Care®

2025 Marks 40 Years Since Launch of Industry Stewardship Program

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- The American Chemistry Council (ACC) welcomed its Canadian counterparts to D.C. this week, recognizing the long-running partnership of two chemical industry leaders and working to advance policy and stewardship initiatives to support a robust North American manufacturing sector.

Greg Moffatt, President and CEO of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) joined Chris Jahn, President and CEO of ACC, to discuss critical initiatives for continued collaboration and future dialogue. During the meetings, ACC leadership congratulated CIAC on a milestone achievement for the chemical industry – 40 years of Responsible Care.

Launched in 1985 by CIAC, Responsible Care is the global chemical industry's leading safety and environmental stewardship initiative. Today, Responsible Care is practiced in nearly 70 economies across the world, advancing safe chemicals management and a clean, healthy environment for all. In the U.S., Responsible Care is a mandatory condition of ACC membership, including transparent reporting of key performance metrics and third-party auditing.

Jahn noted: "The contributions of the Canadian chemical industry to global safety and environmental efforts cannot be overstated. By pioneering Responsible Care, they developed a framework for domestic associations to measure and improve their members' environmental and safety performance, while building robust and meaningful dialogue with community members. Because of Responsible Care, ACC members are safer and cleaner than ever before. We look forward to continuing our partnership with CIAC in support of Responsible Care and other initiatives directly impacting the chemical industry in Canada and the U.S."

"CIAC was honored to join ACC in D.C. to discuss continued efforts to advance a safe and sustainable chemical industry. The ethic and principles of Responsible Care are just as relevant now, if not more so, as they were in 1985." said Moffatt. "We look forward to continued work with our American colleagues to support a robust and sustainable chemical industry through Responsible Care, as well other key areas for collaboration."

Learn more about Responsible Care®.

American Chemistry Council

The American Chemistry Council's mission is to advocate for the people, policy, and products of chemistry that make the United States the global leader in innovation and manufacturing. To achieve this, we: Champion science-based policy solutions across all levels of government; Drive continuous performance improvement to protect employees and communities through Responsible Care®; Foster the development of sustainability practices throughout ACC member companies; and Communicate authentically with communities about challenges and solutions for a safer, healthier and more sustainable way of life. Our vision is a world made better by chemistry, where people live happier, healthier, and more prosperous lives, safely and sustainably—for generations to come.

Chemical Industry Association of Canada

The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) is the association for leaders in Canada's chemistry and plastic sectors. Chemistry and plastics are the fourth-largest sector in Canada – responsible for $109 billion in shipments in 2023 and employs 192,700 people. The Association represents nearly 120 members and partners across the country. CIAC provides coordination and leadership on key issues including innovation, investment, plastics, taxation, health and safety, environment, and regulatory initiatives. CIAC members are audited against the ethics and principles of Responsible Care®, a UN-recognized sustainability initiative. In addition, the CIAC's Plastics Division focuses on achieving a circular economy and represents the interests of the entire value chain, including resin producers, processors/converters, equipment suppliers, recyclers and brand owners.

