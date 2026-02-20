American Atomics Announces Upsizing of Private Placement of Units

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CSE: NUKE

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - American Atomics Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: NUKE) is pleased to announce that in response to strong investor demand, it has upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Upsized Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units") previously announced on February 6, 2026, and February 9, 2026.

The Upsized Offering raises the maximum aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the Units from $500,000 to $2,000,000. The Upsized Offering will now consist of up to 8,000,000 Units at a price of $0.25 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.35 per Warrant Share for a period ending 24 months after issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Upsized Offering to support a transaction with Big Indian Prospectors LLC, as announced on October 27, 2025, working capital, and general and administrative expenses. Units issued in the Upsized Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws, which will expire four months and one day from the date of closing of the Upsized Offering.

The Company may pay finder's fees on the Upsized Offering in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About American Atomics Inc.

"From Rock to Reactor"

American Atomics intends to develop a vertically integrated uranium supply chain across North America -- from exploration and extraction to refinement, conversion, and enrichment. Our project portfolio reflects this full-cycle vision, blending near-term production assets with long-term infrastructure buildout.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements related to the completion of the Upsized Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

