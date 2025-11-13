American Atomics Partner DISA Technologies Receives First of Its Kind NRC License

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - American Atomics Inc. formerly Great Northern Energy Metals (the "Company") (CSE: NUKE) (FWB: Q3B) is pleased to announce that further to the company's Press Release of July 2nd 2025 (Great Northern Energy Metals Announces Definitive Agreement With DISA Technologies for Abandoned Mine Waste Recycling Partnership) that the NRC (the Nuclear Regulatory Commission) has granted to DISA a first of its kind license to remediate abandoned mine waste.

David Mitchell CEO American Atomics stated "We want to offer our congratulations to CEO Greyson Buckingham and the entire DISA team on this incredible groundbreaking milestone. I encourage everyone to read the DISA press release (link above) to get the full scope and understanding of this very significant accomplishment. We look forward to working together with DISA to utilize and advance their technology on our projects in the US."

Greyson Buckingham CEO of DISA Technologies commented "This license represents a pivotal regulatory milestone, not just for DISA, but for the entire U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain. It validates a new, sustainable approach to remediating legacy uranium sites while recovering valuable resources safely and efficiently. We're pleased to have the opportunity to work alongside American Atomics on several projects, in conjunction with this license approval."

Uranium Added to the US Critical Minerals list.

On November 7th the US Department of Interior added uranium to their Critical Minerals List which guides federal investment, permitting strategies, and shapes the government's broader minerals strategies.

About American Atomics Inc.

"From Rock to Reactor"

American Atomics intends to develop a vertically integrated uranium supply chain across North America -- from exploration and extraction to refinement, conversion, and enrichment. Our project portfolio reflects this full-cycle vision, blending near-term production assets with long-term infrastructure buildout.

