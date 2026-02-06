American Atomics Announces Private Placement

CSE: NUKE

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - American Atomics Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: NUKE) announces that it is conducting a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 2,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.25 per Share, for gross proceeds of up to $500,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to support a transaction with Big Indian Prospectors LLC, as announced on October 27, 2025, working capital, and general and administrative expenses. Shares issued in the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws, which will expire four months and one day from the date of closing of the Offering.

The Company may pay finder's fees on the Offering in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

On Behalf of the Board of American Atomics Inc.

"David Mitchell"

CEO & Director

About American Atomics Inc.

"From Rock to Reactor"

American Atomics intends to develop a vertically integrated uranium supply chain across North America -- from exploration and extraction to refinement, conversion, and enrichment. Our project portfolio reflects this full-cycle vision, blending near-term production assets with long-term infrastructure buildout.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements related to the completion of the Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

